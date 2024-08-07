Who Is on USA Women’s Golf Team for 2024 Paris Olympics? Star Players Revealed

Week two of the 2024 Paris Olympics has already begun, and the competitions are in full swing. The Women's Golf event has commenced this Wednesday, August 7. The USA Women's Golf Team for the 2024 Paris Olympics includes three of the top golf stars who are worth keeping an eye on.

The squad includes fourteen-time LPGA Tour champion Nelly Korda, five-time LPGA Tour champion Lilia Vu, and two-time LPGA Tour champion Rose Zhang. They will compete for gold until August 11 at Le Golf National, the same track that the men competed on this past week. Let’s discuss more about these players and their chances to win in the event.

Who is on the USA Women’s golf team for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda is a fan’s favorite and for all the right reasons. Her 2024 performances have sent a shock to many. She has won six events so far this season including one major championship. The 26-year-old is expected to bring some gold, just like Scottie Scheffler did in the men’s golf competition. This is considerable since both Korda and Scheffler have taken their form to new heights this season.

Another reason for fans looking up to Korda is that she is entering the field as a defending gold medalist. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won the competition by one stroke after defending the Japanese professional golfer, Mone Inami.

Currently, Korda has +400 odds to win the event. Thus, it would be intriguing to see how she performs.

Lilia Vu

Another player who is at the French Captial is Lilia Vu. The American professional golfer is up to represent her nation for the very first time in the Olympics. She has competed in eleven tournaments so far on the tour and has succeeded in winning the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The World No. 2 was also a runner-up at the 2024 women's third major championship, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Considering her form, she is currently having +900 odds to win the Paris Olympics.

Rose Zhang

The third player in the squad is Rose Zhang. She is making her debut at the Summer Olympics. Since turning professional last year in 2023, the 21-year-old has won the hearts of many by winning two LPGA Tour including the recent Cognizant Founders Cup.

Zhang has +1200 odds to win the event that will see sixty women from 33 countries competing in a 72-hole stroke-play. It would be indeed interesting to keep an eye on as she performs in the multi-sports event.

