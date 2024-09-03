Tommy Paul's Girlfriend - Meet American Influencer and Entrepreneur Paige Lorenze

Paige Lorenze has gained significant recognition for her impressive accomplishments, even as her relationship with tennis star Tommy Paul draws media attention. She is a model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer who has established herself in the fashion and lifestyle sectors.

Who Is Tommy Paul's Girlfriend, Paige Lorenze?

Born on January 26, 1998, Paige Lorenze spent her early years in Vermont and Connecticut. Standing at five feet seven inches, she developed an eye for design and a love for the outdoors in these picturesque states. Later, she relocated to New York City to study at the esteemed Parsons School of Design, where she graduated in 2021. During her time at Parsons, she honed her talents and laid the groundwork for her future aspirations in the fashion industry.

What Does Paige Lorenze Do for a Living?

It's obvious from her Instagram account that Lorenze is a fashionista, so it comes as no surprise that she would use her passion for design to introduce her own line.

She established the apparel and lifestyle brand Dairy Boy in 2021. Currently, the business offers a variety of loungewear items, denim, and candles, but she intends to increase the range of products available.

How did Paige Lorenze meet Tommy Paul?

Although the exact date of Paul and Lorenze's relationship is unknown, they made their romance known on social media in the fall of 2022. Paul shared a carousel on Instagram with the caption, "Photos by P," at the beginning of October 2022. The final picture showed the two of them grinning at each other.

Paige Lorenze’s dating history

Kasperi Kapanen

NHL player Kasperi Kapanen was the first well-known boyfriend of the content creator. Their connection began in early 2019 when Kapanen was playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, after his trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins in late 2020, they decided to part ways.

Advertisement

Armie Hammer

From September to December 2020, Lorenze was in a relationship with Armie Hammer, who had recently divorced Elizabeth Chambers, the star of Call Me by Your Name. In January 2021, Lorenze was among several women who accused Hammer of abusive behavior.

Morgan Wallen

Page Six revealed that Lorenze had moved on with country music artist Morgan Wallen in February 2022; however, an inside report informed that the two had secretly "been together for almost a year" at that time.

A few days later, the founder of Dairy Boy made their relationship official on Instagram, but by the end of the month, she had broken up with the Last Night crooner.

Tyler Cameron

After running into Tyler Cameron at a bar in New York City, Lorenze found herself "newly dating" him. Later that month, she made the relationship official with a public display of affection while walking through Manhattan. Unfortunately, much like her previous romance with Wallen, Lorenze's relationship with Cameron didn't last long after they went public

Advertisement

Paige Lorenze’s Diverse Interests

Even though Lorenze is not as skilled as Paul, she has a strong athletic background of her own. She went to Burke Mountain Academy, a prestigious boarding school in Vermont that trains ski racers for the alpine environment while providing education.

Lorenze also likes living in the country. In 2022, the self-described "horse girl" returned to Connecticut in search of "a slower pace of life." She told Elite Daily that she loved living in the country and that her favorite thing about it was "getting to ride my horse every day."

Paige Lorenze’s Net Worth

Having previously worked as a model and gained notoriety on social media, she has leveraged her prior earnings to expand her career. Because of this, TennisTalky estimates Paige Lorenze's net worth to be in the range of $2.5 million.

Paige Lorenze’s Instagram

Her Instagram handle is paigelorenze. On her Instagram, she posts about her lifestyle consistently.

Advertisement

Paige Lorenze accepted the fact that being the WAG of a tennis star is helping her with wealth growth as she has as many brand deals as her partner during the US Open.

ALSO READ: Who Is Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend? Meet Stunning Canadian Tennis Player Ayan Broomfield