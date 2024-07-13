Who Is Patrice Evra’s Wife? All About Sandra Evra as Former Manchester United Star Faces 12 Months in Prison for Abandonment

Patrice Evra was handed a 12-month prison sentence after the former Manchester United captain was found guilty of abandoning his family. However, he immediately appealed. The 43-year-old is convicted by France’s criminal court to have failed to pay alimony to his former wife.

A report in L’Equipe states that Patrice owes around 969,000 euros in alimony to his ex-wife, Sandra Evra, as Nathalie Dubois, the lawyer for the civil party, told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Patrice, who is considered one of the greatest left-backs in Europe, “has filed an appeal,” his attorney Jerome Boursica told Le Parisien.

The lawyer further told the aforementioned source that Patrice has given his wife “an apartment, a house with a swimming pool” in France, lending her “nearly two million euros for her daily expenses.”

Amid the news, users are curious to know who his ex-wife is. Here is all about the former Red Devils player's family.

Who is Patrice Evra's wife?

Sandra Evra is the ex-wife of Patrice Evra, who was married from 2007 to 2020. The former couple welcomed a son named Lenny Evra and a daughter named Maona.

Despite tying the knot to his childhood sweetheart, whom the ex-footballer had known for 25 years, their love story took an unfortunate turn.

Reports of their divorce emerged when the former French football team captain was captured kissing Margaux Alexandra, a Danish model. It has come to light that the former left-back has been seeing Alexander since 2020, following the end of his 13-year-long marriage.

Patrice Evra has two kids with model Margaux Alexandra

A report in The Sun states that Patrice Evra has allegedly been living in Dubai and has had two kids together with the model. He welcomed their first son in Copenhagen in May 2021. The pair became parents again to a daughter last year.

Meanwhile, Evra hung up his boots in 2019 of July following his brief contract with West Ham United. After announcing his retirement, he began training for his coaching badges.