Who Is Patrick Mahomes Half-Brother? All We Know About Graham Walker Brown

Patrick Mahomes is well-known and one of the greatest quarterbacks in the National Football League (NFL). He also has a younger brother named Jackson Mahomes born to parents Randi Martin and Pat Mahomes.

But did you know that the Kansas City Chiefs star also has a half-brother? Here is all we need to know about Graham Walker Brown.

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ half half-brother Graham Walker Brown?

Graham Walker Brown is the half-brother of Patrick Mahomes who might be well known in the NFL world in the coming future as he gears up to follow the path of the quarterback sibling on his own merits.

He is the third son of Pat Mahomes Sr. There were reports in February this year that Brown was transferring to Rice University, an Ivy League program after spending three seasons at Brown University where he played as a wide receiver.

He is now expecting to fulfil his dreams of playing in the NFL. Brown played at Ivy League schools for his academics and athletics. He studied philosophy at the school as a senior.

The half-brother of the three-time Super Bowl champion has received All-American honors following his 54 ball catches for 664 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games all over as a sophomore.

As per what Sr. Mahomes told FOX4’s Carey Wickersham, Walker is now seriously considering the NFL as his career and “Hopefully he’s going to choose a school here soon and we can go on with the next chapter,” after entering the transfer portal.

After Patrick Mahomes' parents split, they welcomed other children from different partners

Patrick Mahomes' parents divorced in 2006 one year after they welcomed Jackson Mahomes. Both Randi and Pat moved on and welcomed more children from different partners.

The famed quarterback Mahomes' mom Randi has a daughter named Mia Randall and on the other hand, Pat became a father twice after Zoe Mahomes, a daughter and Graham Walker.

