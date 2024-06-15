Who Is Paulina Gretzky? All About Dustin Johnson's Wife and Wayne Gretzky's Daughter

Do you know that NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and golfer Dustin Johnson are related? Not, just related they are very close to each other. The lady who pulls these men together is Paulina Gretzky. She is a model, actress, and singer. And sometimes the occasional caddy. The daughter of the Canadian hockey star has married the two-time major champion.

Who is Paulina Gretzky?

Paulina Gretzky is the daughter of the NHL great Wayne Gretzky. Gretzky was born in Los Angeles, California, and is the oldest of five siblings. Her father, Wayne Gretzky, is one of the greatest ice hockey players of all time, having won four Stanley Cup championships.

Gretzky has appeared in many films, including Grown Ups 2 (2013), Fame (2009), and Guns, Girls, and Gambling (2012). According to UK media, she had previously performed as a pop singer. According to ABC News, as a model, she has been on the covers of Golf Digest, Flare, and Maxim.

Gretzky is also a golf WAG. She routinely attends Johnson's games and was even spotted caddying for him during the 2016 Masters Par 3 Tournament. She also has an incredible one million Instagram followers.

How did Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky meet?

According to Palm Beach Illustrated, the pair met after Janet Jones (Paulina’s mother) asked Johnson to a dinner after he played golf with her husband at the country club. Paulina, who was 21 at the time, stated, "I couldn't relate to his Southern manners at first," however later added, "But at our core, Dustin and I are the same and have the same values".

That was in 2009, although they did not formally begin dating until early 2013. They became engaged later that year but married a decade later after having two children together, according to People.

Gretzky discussed the couple's relationship in season 2 of Netflix's Full Swing docuseries, revealing that it hasn't always been easy for them. According to US media, Johnson got death threats in 2022 after signing a four-year contract with the dubious Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour worth an estimated US$125 million.

Paulina Gretzky is part of a big family

Gretzky has three brothers, Ty (33), Trevor (31), and Tristan (23) and one sister, Emma (21). She also has a good connection with her mother, who occasionally helps to care for Paulina and Dustin's children while the golfer is on tour. "She's not only a fantastic mother, but an even better grandmother," Gretzky told Palm Beach Illustrated last year.

How many kids does Paulina Gretzky have?

The couple presently resides in Florida and has two kids, Tatum (nine) and River (six). Gretzky seemed grateful for the additional quality time since Johnson joined LIV Golf: "We have a little bit more time together now because things have changed a little, whereas before, it was like, go, go, go."

The mother of two also stated, "We have more control now over how we do things. In our previous lives, I had to take a back seat, but today it seems like we're in the front of the jet flying together. It was the correct move."

