Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show? Details inside

The wait is over. We now know who is going to be performing the Halftime show for the Super Bowl 2024. Rihanna performed in the 2023 Super Bowl and the show was absolutely madness. The 2024 Halftime show is going to be more fun because it's Usher who will be taking over the stage this time. The news is confirmed and came straight from this fabulous artist himself. Let's get into the details now!

Usher's made a captivating statement, giving confirmation on Halftime arrival

Usher is officially going to be headed for the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show, which is presented by Apple Music. The game is all set to take place on February 11, 2024, for the first time in the city of Las Vegas. This music icon will be taking hold of the stage in the Allegiant Stadium in LA, as he confirmed this news through his Instagram account.

On September 24, 2023, Usher shared an Instagram post confirming that he will be performing at the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show. Sharing the post, Usher wrote "USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC Halftime SHOW. #SBLVIII ——— @Usher, @nfl, @rocnation, @nfloncbs". Moreover, according to Billboard, Usher also made a statement sharing his views on his Super Bowl Halftime debut.

Usher said, "It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before." Adding to this, Usher further said, "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.” Considering the vibes around the Super Bowl Halftime, everyone's excitement is growing each passing it. With Usher on the stage in LA, it's going to be a memorable opening day.