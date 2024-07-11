Who Is Rebeca Andrade? All About Simone Biles' Biggest Threat for Gymnastics Gold at Paris Olympics 2024

Simone Biles is likely to win the Paris Olympics. But there's one person who may ruin the celebration for the American gymnast: Brazilian superstar Rebeca Andrade. Andrade, 25, became a household name in Brazil after winning two gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

At the next Paris Olympics, Andrade and Biles are set to compete for gold in the all-around, vault, and floor finals. While they had previously competed against each other, Paris will be their first Olympic duel, with both of them in top shape.

Andrade has teased a new vault, a triple-twisting Yurchenko, which has never been attempted by a female gymnast. If she completes it in Paris, her name will appear in the Code of Points, helping her bridge the difficulty gap with Biles.

Who is Rebeca Andrade?

Rebeca Rodrigues de Andrade was born on May 8, 1999. She is a Brazilian artistic gymnast. Andrade is the first Brazilian female gymnast to earn an Olympic medal and the second Brazilian woman to win gold at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

She is also the 2020 Olympic silver medalist, the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships silver medalist, and the 2021 Pan American champion in the all-around. She won silver on the uneven bars at the 2021 World Championships, silver on the floor exercise at the 2023 World Championships, bronze on the balance beam at the 2023 World Championships, and bronze on the floor exercise at the 2022 World Championships.

Andrade is one of just 11 female gymnasts to have medaled in every event at the World Championships and one of only three in the twenty-first century, alongside Simone Biles and Aliya Mustafina.

Where does Rebeca Andrade come from?

Rebeca Andrade was born in Guarulhos. Her mother’s name is Rosa. Rosa is a single mother with eight children. Her mother cleaned homes and walked to work to help pay for Rebeca's gymnastics classes.

She began gymnastics at the age of four when her aunt took her to the gym where she worked. When she was nine years old, she traveled to Curitiba to train, and a year later, she moved to Rio de Janeiro to train with Flamengo. She is an Afro-Brazilian who speaks both Portuguese and English.

Rebeca Andrade has won various championships in her life

Andrade was a member of the teams that won silver at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, gold at the 2021 Pan American Championships, and silver at the 2018 Pan American Championships, totaling six gold medals in the FIG World Cup circuit.

She won the 2012 Junior Pan American Championship in the all-around, vault, and floor exercise. She also won the 2014 Junior Pan American Championships in the vault, uneven bars, and balancing beam. After a great junior career, Andrade's senior debut in 2015 was cut short due to the first of three ACL rupture. She returned to competition and represented Brazil at the 2016 Summer Olympics, finishing tenth in the all-around final.

She tore her ACL for the second time in 2017 but debuted at the World Championships in 2018. Following her third ACL rupture in 2019, Andrade competed for Brazil at the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2021 World Championships, winning the vault gold medal in both games. She is the most decorated Brazilian gymnast of all time, having won eleven Olympic and World Championship medals, and is widely regarded as the finest Latin American gymnast in history.

