Who Is Reed Sheppard? All You Need to Know About Rumored No. 3 Pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Jeremy Woo of ESPN reports that the Houston Rockets "have demonstrated serious interest" in Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, who is ranked third overall in the 2024 NBA draft. According to Woo, the ownership and front office of Houston are "intrigued by his fit as a shooter and playmaker next to their established young talent."

Sheppard was a dead-eye shooter from long range, making 52.1 percent of his attempts. In his only season with the Wildcats, he averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 assists.

Sheppard is compared to Donte DiVincenzo

He was compared to Donte DiVincenzo of the New York Knicks and former Chicago Bulls guard Kirk Hinrich by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report. Sheppard is also predicted to end up with the Rockets, partly because of Houston's roster compatibility.

Wasserman said that he exhibits sufficient burst and shiftiness to either blow by or split, evolving into a more advanced guard. Although Sheppard lacks explosive physicality, he can still catch defenses off guard with a fast first step or a respectable elevation on pull-up jumpers. His high degree of skill as a creator and shot blocker, combined with his basketball IQ, can be used to generate offense."

What did Sheppard say after leaving Kentucky?

Sheppard said that Kentucky is home and it will always be the case but he has another dream. He then mentioned his dream of playing at a professional level in the NBA.

The 19-year-old Kentuckian declared his departure from the Wildcats four weeks after he finished his last game. Sheppard would be the first player to enter the NBA draft in that range after graduating from high school in Kentucky in more than three decades, and only the fifth player in the last 50 years to do so.

