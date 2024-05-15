Who is Replacing David Croft for Emilia Romagna GP In Imola? All about Sky Sport F1 Host Harry Benjamin

Harry Benjamin, a commentator, podcaster, and presenter, is set to replace David Croft as the lead commentator for Sky Sports during select races in the 2024 Formula 1 season. Known for his work across various motorsport disciplines, Benjamin's involvement in Formula 1 began in 2021, and he has quickly become a notable figure in the sport.

Stepping Up for Sky Sports

Harry Benjamin will step into one of the most prestigious roles in motorsport broadcasting by replacing David Croft for three Grand Prix weekends: Emilia Romagna in Imola, Austria, and Azerbaijan. This marks a significant milestone as Croft has maintained a perfect attendance record since Sky Sports took over F1 coverage in 2012.

Speaking about the opportunity, Benjamin expressed both excitement and a sense of responsibility. "Of course there's massive pressure to be the one to cover for Crofty whilst he takes his well-deserved breaks. It's a massive honor," he said. "But, it's live sport that's broadcast worldwide...I have no idea what's going to happen. It's fantastic, it's scary, and that pressure will hopefully transform into me doing a good job."

Harry Benjamin’s Full Circle Moment

Harry Benjamin's journey to becoming a leading voice in Formula 1 commentary has been fueled by his admiration for seasoned commentators like David Croft and Simon Lazenby. Reflecting on his early days, Benjamin shared, "I remember the first ever Sky broadcast so vividly...2012...Australia...Getting up in the middle of the night to watch FP1...And I watched and listened to what Simon Lazenby and Crofty's opening links were and write them down, and then do my own version from my bedroom! It's quite a nice full circle moment for me."

Benjamin's experience working with Sky Sports on various projects has helped ease his transition into this new role. He was involved in the first Sky F1 Kids broadcast and has worked throughout the F1 Academy, which allowed him to build strong relationships with the Sky Sports team. "They've been so incredibly welcoming," Benjamin noted, adding that this support eases some of the pressure associated with his new role.

Career Beginnings and Transition to Broadcasting

Born in London, Harry Benjamin initially trained as an actor, starring in productions on the West End. However, his career took a significant turn when he transitioned into broadcasting. By 2021, Benjamin had joined the Formula 1 circuit, starting with commentary roles for Formula 2, Formula 3, and the Porsche Supercup.

Benjamin's prominence in Formula 1 broadcasting continued to grow as he took on the role of lead commentator for BBC Radio Five Live in 2023. His engaging commentary style and thorough understanding of the sport quickly earned him a dedicated following.

Additionally, Benjamin was part of the Sky Kids broadcast during the 2023 Formula 1 season, where he helped young fans commentate and present race coverage, further showcasing his versatility and appeal.

As Benjamin prepares to lead the commentary for Sky Sports, fans and colleagues alike are eager to see how he brings his perspective to the broadcasts. Benjamin's upcoming stint at the Emilia Romagna, Austrian, and Azerbaijan Grands Prix will undoubtedly be closely watched as he fills the large shoes of David Croft, even if just temporarily.



