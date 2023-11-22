Who is Rich Paul? All you need to know about Adele’s rumored superstar sports agent husband

In the past several months, the public has been receiving hints regarding the relationship status of Adele and Rich Paul.

Adele triggered the rumors when she hinted to fans that she was married during her Las Vegas residency.

Adele has officially announced her union with Rich Paul, her companion for two years.

Speculation about their marriage arose earlier this year when Adele was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left fourth finger at the Grammy Awards.

Introducing Rich Paul

Paul was born on December 16, 1981, in Cleveland, Ohio. After completing high school, he pursued his passion for sports and fashion by starting a business of vintage sports jerseys out of his car trunk.

His life turned around when he met a teenage James at the Akron-Canton Airport in 2002. Paul flaunted a Houston Oilers jersey that left James intrigued, resulting in the formation of a bond.

Eventually, their friendship deepened, and Paul started working at Creative Artists Agency under James's then-agent Leon Rose.

This way, he refined his business skills before successfully creating his solo path.

Klutch Sports Group

Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group, established in 2012, is one of the most recognized sports agents today.

His clientele includes famous sports figures like James, Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers, star of the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors along with several others.

Paul quickly gained fame in the sports industry as a powerful agent who negotiated high-value deals for athletes.

In the last year alone, Forbes acknowledged Paul as the fourth most powerful sports agent having concluded contracts for his group amounting to at least $1.4bn (£1.23bn).

Paul's Personal Life and His Relationship with Adele

Before starting a relationship with Adele in the summer of 2021, Paul was a father of three children from his earlier relationship.

In contrast, Adele has one child from her first marriage to charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki.

Since September 2023, Adele has hinted at her married status several times. One of the striking instances occurred when a fan at her Caesars Palace display proposed to her.

