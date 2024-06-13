Who Is Robert Kraft's Wife? All You Need To Know About Dr. Dana Blumberg

Robert Kraft is the billionaire owner of the $6.7 billion New England Patriots and is well-known for his success in the NFL world. Coming towards his personal life in 2011, he lost his first wife, Myra Hiatt Kraft, to ovarian cancer. A new change came into his life when, in October 2022, he married Dr. Dana Blumberg with 50 years old, an ophthalmologist, in a lavish wedding where Elton John performed.

His relationship is another part of his life to explore. The couple, who began dating in 2017, got married in a surprise ceremony in October 2022. It's been more than 2 years since his marriage and fans might wonder who exactly Dana Blumberg is! Here’s everything you need to know about her. Dr. Blumberg’s background, their shared interests and achievements, and more. Lets go.

How did Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg meet?

According to People News, it all started in 2017, and the details of how and when they met have been kept private. They managed to maintain a low profile, with their relationship only becoming public in 2019. The engagement news was broken by designer Tommy Hilfiger during an amfAR Gala in Palm Beach in March 2022. The new update surprised many who were unaware of their deepening relationship.

The couple’s wedding took place on October 14, 2022, at the Hall des Lumières in New York City. The event was attended by over 200 guests, most of whom did not know that they were attending a wedding. Kraft invited his star-studded guest list to what was described as a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party. It wasn't until the celebration was underway that attendees realized they were witnessing Kraft and Blumberg's nuptials.

The wedding was a grand affair, featuring performances by Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and Meek Mill, who serenaded the newlyweds. Here let’s read more about who is Blumberg.

Who is Dana Blumberg?

Young Blumberg is a successful ophthalmologist. In 2000, she completed her medical degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and takes care of eyes and vision, particularly glaucoma.

Not just that, the rich wife has served as an associate professor of ophthalmology at Columbia University in New York City and has been affiliated with the New York-Presbyterian.

Whether it was her relationship update or daily life, Blumberg has maintained a very private profile. She does not have any social media presence, and additional personal details about her remain largely unknown. This privacy extends to her relationship with Kraft.

Another intriguing part about their relationship is their age. Born in 1974, Blumberg is 33 years younger than Kraft, who was born in 1941. Despite this, their relationship has been described as strong and supportive. Kraft went numb after his previously married college sweetheart, Myra Hiatt Kraft, died. The marriage lasted for nearly 50 years until she died a decade ago.

And, now has found happiness again with Blumberg. In interviews, he has often spoken about the positive impact she has had on his life. The billionaire has been heard calling her an "off-the-charts" partner who makes him very happy.

Shared philanthropy and love gestures are pure “aww” moment

The rich couple are not just united in their personal lives but also in their philanthropic efforts. And, giving back to the community is another thing that has been captured doing. In Nov 2022, the couple was seen distributing food to 200 families in Boston at the 29th Annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event, hosted by the Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation.

Kraft and Blumberg are also known for their social connections. They have been seen at numerous high-profile events. For instance, often in the company of their close friend, Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics. Furthermore, in February 2024, they attended Rubin’s Super Bowl party in Las Vegas, mingling with celebrities such as Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, and many more.

Even at this age, Kraft has shown his affection for Blumberg in grand gestures, such as the surprise 50th birthday party he threw for her at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The event was attended by more than 200 guests and featured a performance by Dave Matthews. Kraft’s efforts to celebrate Blumberg’s milestones underscore the deep bond they share. Isn’t this gesture made by the couple is adorable?

Age gaps look bigger; however, in the end, it's all about how deeply you connect with your partner. What are your thoughts on their relationship? Do you think Kraft made a right decision? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.



