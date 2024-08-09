Who is Roman Reigns' Mom? All You Need To Know

Roman Reigns is arguably WWE's biggest star at the moment. He belongs to the renowned Anoa'i family, which has a rich history in the professional wrestling business. The family is home to numerous legends and WWE Hall of Famers.

Fans recognize Roman Reigns' father, Sika Anoa'i, as a member of The Wild Samoans, who had the honor of winning the WWE Tag Team Championship three times. However, not many people are acquainted with the original Tribal Chief's mother. Here is everything you must know about Roman Reigns' mother and his family.

Who is Roman Reigns' Mom?

Roman Reigns' mother's name is Patricia A. Anoa'i. Sika and Patricia were separated while Roman was growing up. They had four children together from their marriage. She keeps a low profile, remaining away from the public eye.

ALSO READ: 3 Reasons Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock Must Happen At WrestleMania 41

Patricia has supported Roman's wrestling career

After Patricia was separated from her husband, she raised Roman Reigns as a single parent. Therefore, the mother-son duo shares a strong and close bond.

Praising her mother's influence in his life, the Head of Table opened up about her in 2020, stating,

"My mom taught me damn near everything, and one thing about my mom was I wasn't, you know, scared of her physically, but there was just something about disappointing her that was way worse than getting hit."

Leaving his football career behind, when Roman Reigns decided to pursue a career in WWE, his mother was his biggest supporter, encouraging him to go ahead with it. She is often seen at the ringside during Roman Reigns' matches, passionately cheering for her champion son.

Advertisement

How many sisters does Roman Reigns have?

Roman Reigns has three sisters and a brother. The names of his sisters are Marytza Anoa'i, Vanessa Anoa'i, and Summer Anoa'i.

Roman Reigns' brother, Matthew Anoa'i, better known as Rosey in WWE, unfortunately passed away in 2017 at the age of 47.

What ethnicity is Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns' birth name is Leati Joseph Anoa'i. Being part of the Anoa'i family, his Samoan heritage comes from his father's side.

On the other hand, the 39-year-old's mother, Patricia Anoa'i, is of Sicilian descent, meaning she is Italian American. Roman Reigns' ethnicity is Samoan Italian.

What happened to Roman Reigns' father?

Roman Reigns' father and WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i, passed away on June 25, 2024. At the time of his passing, he was 79 years old.

His passing was reportedly caused by his age as well as a long-term illness. The Head of Table shared the news of his father's passion on social media.

Advertisement