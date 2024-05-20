who is sabrina onescu husband hroniss grasu

Sabrina Elaine Ionescu, an American basketball professional, was born on December 6, 1997. The New York Liberty of the WNBA is where she shows off her skills on the court.

She's earned herself a place in history by setting the NCAA record for the most career triple-doubles. Moreover, she's the only NCAA Division I player to have tallied 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds.

Besides her impressive career, Ionescu is known for her close relationship with basketball legend Kobe Bryant and her devout Christian faith. Sabrina Ionescu found love outside the court with Hroniss Grasu, an NFL player for the Las Vegas Raiders.

They committed their love for one another by getting engaged on January 20, 2023, and later sealed the vows in a private ceremony held in Las Vegas in July 2021.

This piece explores the married life of basketball superstar Sabrina Ionescu and NFL sensation Hroniss Grasu.

Who Is Sabrina Ionescu's Husband?

Hroniss Grasu, who is currently an NFL player for the Las Raiders, is happily married to Sabrina Ionescu. Grasu, a professional American football center, was born to Romanian immigrants Ștefan and Mariana Grasu.

In 1982, his parents shifted to Los Angeles from Romania and successfully started their pizza business by opening "Greco's New York Pizzeria" on Hollywood Boulevard.

Grasu's illustrious football career kick-started at the University of Oregon and transitioned into the NFL. The Chicago Bears drafted him in 2015 after seeing his remarkable college performance, during which he gained All-American honors and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy.

Over the years, his NFL career has seen him play with various reputable teams such as the Bears, Ravens, Dolphins, Titans, and 49ers, before finally landing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu’s Relationship Timeline

August 2021

In 2021, their relationship became public for the first time. Ionescu posted photos of herself and Grasu on Instagram in August 2021, celebrating his birthday.

The caption of the photos depicted their joy, with words such as, "Happy Birthday to my person Always smiling with you🤍."

January 2023

By January 2023, Ionescu and Grasu were engaged. Ionescu unveiled the news on Instagram, uploading photos of Grasu proposing to her amidst a romantic setting of flowers and candles.

The caption reflected her love and joy, stating “It’s always us🤍 here’s to forever with you – 1.20.23 #finally.”

In a TikTok video, she shared the story behind the proposal. Initially, she assumed she was stepping out for a GQ photo shoot. However, it was a ruse, and Grasu, with the help of her agents, had set up an elaborate proposal scheme to stun her.

"I was utterly astounded as he concealed it so proficiently," she admitted. Following the proposal, their family and friends joined them on a spirit-lifting party bus festivity.

"I was obsessed with clicking photos of my ring," she shared, highlighting the significance of the moment by saying, "This night was extraordinarily special."

March 2024

Fast forward to March 2024, the couple tied the knot in Laguna Beach, California. Their wedding ceremony quickly caught social media attention as guests, including Vanessa and Natalia, shared glimpses of the occasion.

Vanessa uploaded an Instagram photo posing with the beautiful bride, Ionescu, who wore a strapless, mermaid-style wedding dress paired with pointed heels.

Simultaneously, fellow WNBA player Sato Sabally posted a snapshot of herself with Ionescu dancing, alongside a video of the newly married couple sharing a dance.

When Did Sabrina Ionescu And Hroniss Grasu Get Married?

In March 2024, Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu tied the knot in Laguna Beach, California. The couple got engaged on January 3. High-profile guests like Vanessa Bryant, Satou Sabally, and Pau Gasol graced the occasion.

World-renowned football player Hroniss Grasu and his wife, a celebrated WNBA player, hosted 25-30 family members who flew over from Romania to Long Beach, California for the wedding.

Despite her busy schedule, which included training for the Paris summer Olympics, preparing for the new WNBA season, and starring in CarMax's new commercial, Ionescu described the wedding as the "highlight" of her offseason.

The newlyweds' Romanian family, who had traveled for the wedding, extended their trips to enjoy quite a few sightseeing tours in California according to Ionescu. They visited places like San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Santa Barbara, and described the experience as exciting.

After the wedding, Ionescu resumed work with the Liberty, scoring victories over the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever in the first two games of the WNBA season, taking their tally to 3-0.

