Who is Sam Sulek? All About Fitness Freak Who Caught WWE Superstar John Cena’s Attention

There’s a new fitness freak in town. His name is Sam Sulek, and WWE superstar John Cena knows him. He’s not an established fitness model, but a 23-year-old lad from Ohio whose popularity skyrocketed after he made his social media debut.

In 2023, former WWE superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena posted an image of Sulek, on his Instagram account, with a caption “Stone Cold Sam Sulek.” Around the same time, acclaimed bodybuilder and 8-time Mr. Olympian Ronnie Coleman lavished praise on Sam’s body building footage, which he posted on Instagram handles.

Let’s know more about this fitness freak, who has created a sensation on social media.



Who is Sam Sulek?

Born on February 7, 2001, Sam Sulek started his fitness journey at the age of eight. In 2015, Sam started weight training. In 2017, he started pursuing gymnastics to pursue a full-time career in weight training.

In 2020, at the age of 18, Sam competed in the inter-school Miami competition, but later quit the competition due to his weight training. Then, in 2023, he started documenting his fitness training, which gave him recognition on social media for his videos.

How did he become a social media star?

The year 2023, was the turning point in Sam’s career, when he turned to social media. He started documenting his bodybuilding journey along with educational commentary. The same day, he made his YouTube debut, and then began a series, Spring Bulk. The fitness series, followed by Sam Sulek’s weight gain for muscle premiered its final episode on August 29, 2023.

On August 30, 2023, he started a second series, called Fall Cut, which showed him cutting fat masses and then gaining muscle definition. This series, which got acclaimed social media viewership, ended on October 27, 2023. At present, in 2024, Sam is premiering his fourth series, Spring Cut, which features him working on his extravagant fitness regime.

Does Sam Sulek take steroids?

While his videos became popular on social media, one question that users had was, whether Sam Sulek took steroids? This question hasn’t been addressed by Sam so far, but few fitness experts have indeed said that Sulek might be on steroids.

A professional bodybuilder, Greg Doucette, had said that Sulak’s diet was “one of the worst diets.” He said that Sulek’s change on the face and acne prove that he had been high on anabolic steroids.

Another fitness YouTuber, Paris Demers, mentioned that the youngster’s partial reps and ego lifting, didn’t equal his size. “He followed a poorly-constructed diet plan, made up of sugary and processed food,” he said.



Lesser known facts about Sam Sulek

In a media interview, Sam Sulek said that he took inspiration from numerous YouTube fitness channels before starting his bodybuilding career. He follows a non-vegetarian diet, which includes red meat like ground beef and steaks.

Sam’s fitness journey includes bulking and weight gain, his daily diet includes calorie-rich foods like milk, bagels, cream cheese, and red meat (beef). His daily intake includes 7,000 calories, but his fast metabolism helps him maintain a healthy lifestyle.