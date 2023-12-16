Who is Sean McVay Wife Veronika Khomyn

Sean McVay is the youngest NFL coach currently working for the Los Angeles Rams. While most NFL fans know about Sean McVay, can we say the same about his wife, Veronika Khomyn? Maybe not. Don’t worry if you don’t know much about Veronika Khomyn. Keep reading to change that today!

Who is Sean McVay’s wife, Veronika Khomyn?

Veronika Khomyn is Sean McVay's wife, born on 1st March 1990 in Ukraine. However, in 2009, Veronika shifted to the United States of America. Despite being in America for years now, she is a proud born up of Ukraine and proudly supports her country on her social media.

In fact, not just on social media but during any public event she gets a chance, she doesn’t miss but talks about Ukraine amidst war with Russia. During the Critics Choice Awards in 2022, Veronika Khomyn and her husband Sean McVay presented the best picture award to The Power of the Dog.

During that event as well, she talked about Ukraine and its adversities, during the war. Apart from being a proud Ukrainian, she is well-educated with two degrees. According to Veronika Khomyn’s official website, she holds a bachelor’s degree in international business.

Veronika Khomyn got her Bachelor’s degree in International Business from a prestigious institution called George Mason University. In addition to a bachelor’s degree, Veronica also has a master’s degree, which she got in Global Management from Arizona State University.

Even though she has a degree in international business and global management, she is well-known for her modeling background. Veronika Khomyn started modeling when she was 18 years old. Sean McVay’s wife got her first professional break when she appeared in a commercial in Ukraine.

Veronika Khomyn has also worked as a model for BC Clubbing and UFC Gym. After having success with modeling, she decided to give it a try in fashion design. Apart from being a model, she has a considerate Instagram following of 85K followers as of December 2023. In fact, her account is currently private.

Veronika Khomyn Age and Height

Veronika Khomyn was born on March 1, 1990. As of December 2023, she is 33 years old. Her husband was born on January 24, 1986, and is currently 37 years old. The two have an age gap of 4 years. While Sean McVay stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, Veronika Khomyn is an inch shorter at 5 feet 9 inches.

How did Sean McVay meet Veronika Khomyn?

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay reportedly met each other for the first time between 2011 and 2013. During those years, Veronika Khomyn was a student at George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia. On the other hand, Sean McVay was working for the Washington Commanders as an assistant tight end coach.

Sean McVay was later promoted to tight end coach for the team, after which he became offensive coordinator. But Sean McVay got his first big break in 2017 when he joined the Los Angeles Rams as head coach, becoming the youngest head coach in the history of the NFL.

After romancing for a long time, Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn decided to take the serious route with their relationship. In June 2019, Veronika Khomyn announced through her Instagram story that she got engaged with Sean McVay. “Can’t wait to call him my husband,” she wrote with a video of McVay kissing her.

After a while, Veronika Khomyn posted a bunch of pictures from her trip to Italy, which included a close-up shot of her engagement ring. “The man of my dreams, my best friend and the love of my life asked me to marry him. And I said YES!!! to being his McBae forever. Here’s to our life together!,” she wrote in the caption.

When did Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn get married?

After getting engaged in 2019, Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay got married on June 24, 2022. The couple tied the knot in LA at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Tom Rapoi officiated the wedding ceremony, who’s currently working as a broadcast media veteran and is a former pro football player.

Interestingly, an invited guest took part in the wedding, however, with the delight of Sean McVay and her mother. The guest was none other than Odell Beckham Jr. According to Sean McVay, he invited a couple of retired players. But would Odell miss out on McVay’s wedding just because he didn’t have an invitation? Absolutely not!

Since Sean McVay was the head coach for the Rams, the wedding cake was designed with a football theme. It was a replica of the famous Vince Lombardi trophy. The Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay won that trophy earlier that year. So it was definitely an amazingly decorated cake, which made the wedding more memorable.

A year after their marriage, Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay welcomed their first child on October 24, 2023. The child was named Jordan John McVay, with the middle name being a tribute to the head coach’s late grandfather and executive at the San Francisco 49ers, John McVay.

Veronika Khomyn Career - What does Veronika Khomyn do?

Veronika Khomyn has a background in professional modeling; however, that’s not the career path she chose for her. Instead, she went with a totally different career path, not something that is directly linked to her education. Veronika Khomyn is a licensed realtor who practices in Los Angeles.

Veronika Khomyn handles luxurious properties for buyers as well as sellers. The former model announced her entrance into the world of real estate through a post on her Instagram in April 2021. “I’m excited to share that I have decided to step foot into the world of real estate professionals..” she wrote.

According to her website, one factor that influenced Veronika Khomyn to go into real estate was her father, who worked as a construction entrepreneur. Veronika Khomyn used to travel a lot with her father growing up, which helped her automatically create a foundation of real estate culture.

Veronika Khomyn Net Worth

Veronika Khomyn works in real estate and hasn’t cut ties with her modeling path. Considering all the successful career choices she made, her net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is somewhere between $1 Million and 2 Million. It includes the properties she owns, career gigs, and other income sources.