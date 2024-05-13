who is shai gilgeous alexanders girlfriend hailey summers

In the 2023-2024 NBA season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a stellar performance. Averaging 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game, he is truly one with exceptional skills in both offense and defense.

His clutch performances notably stood out, impressively demonstrating his efficiency and coolness under intense pressure.

Amid the exhilaration of the NBA playoffs, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his girlfriend, Hailey Summers, experienced the joy of welcoming their first baby, Ares Alexander, into the world on April 25, 2024.

This momentous occasion took place during the Thunder's first-round series. In this article, we delve deeper into the life of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend.

Who is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Girlfriend?

Born in Ontario, Canada on October 22, 1999, Hailey attended St. Mary School. There, she made her mark on the soccer scene, contributing to a victorious school girls’ football team that seized an indoor Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Association title.

In high school, she proved successful in basketball, earning numerous titles for her school. In college, however, Hailey decided to focus solely on soccer. She chose to study psychology at the University of Albany in New York, she left her homeland of Canada.

At the University of Albany, Hailey took a central defensive position on the Great Danes women’s soccer team. During her time there, she received the recognition of the America-East All-Rookie.

In 2018, she wore her team’s colors with pride as they became America East Women’s Soccer Champions. Showcasing true leadership skills, she served as team captain from 2018-2021. After that, she decided to retire from her soccer career.

Hailey Summers’ Age and Height

Hailey Summers was born on October 22, 1999, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, She currently stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and is 24 years of age as of May 2024. As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s girlfriend, she is well-known but she also carved her path as a defender for the women's soccer team of the University of Great Danes from 2017 until 2021.

Hailey Summers’ Parents

Hailey is the daughter of Ron Summers and Carolyn Oliver. Her family includes an older sister, Taylor, and a younger named Will. Her father, Ron, has notably served the Hamilton, Ontario, community with his career as a firefighter.

Hailey Summers’s Instagram

Hailey Summers' Instagram account, @haileysummerss, boasts 50.9k followers despite having only posted 13 times.

How did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet his girlfriend Hailey Summers?

They are believed to have met in school, where they became close friends within the same friend circle. After a few years, they started dating in 2016 and have been together ever since.

In an exciting announcement last year, Hailey and Shai revealed they were expecting a baby by sharing a photo on Instagram showing Hailey's baby bump.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hailey Summers are now married. They got engaged in June 2023 and married in February 2024.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hailey Summers’ Kids

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hailey Summer announced their pregnancy last December, and on May 1st, SGA informed his 3.2 million Instagram followers that their son had been born, naming him Ares Alexander.

Ares arrived on April 25, 2024, right amid the Thunder's first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In game three against the Mavericks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC, recording a double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds.

The star point guard has been driving the team's performance in the postseason, leading in scoring (28.9 PPG), assists (6.1 APG), and steals (1.3 SPG).

Less than a week ago, Oklahoma City was on a 10-game winning streak, which included sweeping New Orleans in the first round.

However, the mood in Oklahoma has shifted as the Thunder lost their last two games, falling into a 2-1 series deficit against the Mavericks.

