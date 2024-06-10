Who Is Sheena Melwani? Influencer Who Performed National Anthem For Celtics Vs Mavericks NBA Finals Game 2

The NBA Finals Game 2 hooked fans for the captivating results it showcased at the TD Garden, in Boston. Team Boston Celtics won yet another game against the Dallas Mavericks on June 9.

While many fans were eager to learn every single detail about the match, they even wished to discover more about the social media artist, Sheena Melwani who performed the National Anthem during the gameplay.

Who is Sheena Melwani? Early life and limelight

The social media influencer, Sheena Melwani, was born on September 1, 1983, in Montreal, Canada. She has a Canadian-American nationality. She grew up loving music and also started singing while she was a child.

Melwani finished her schooling at a private school in Montreal. Meanwhile, she received her bachelor’s degree from McGill University.

Although Melwani came into the limelight during Covid 19 for her one captivating moment that went viral on social media, she is now known for entertaining the audience in several ways.

The singing sensation is a YouTuber, songwriter, and a TikToker by profession. She is also known for sharing intriguing videos on her social media handles. But how did she start her musical journey? Let’s have a look at it!

Also Read: Here’s a List of All Celebrities Who Attended NBA Finals Game 1 for Celtics vs Mavericks

Sheena Melwani's music career journey

Advertisement

Melwani begins her musical journey with the help of YouTube. There she used to create cover songs of popular melodies. During the Covid-19, her videos received numerous views and lots of love from fans.

This propelled the singer to elevate her journey as she began meeting the song requests of her fans. She also started doing live shows on the popular social media platform, Facebook.

Apart from this, Melwani has also released a few songs including Better, Find Your Happy, and Crazy. Currently, she has over 1.9 million Instagram followers and 2.13 million YouTube subscribers.

Sheena Melwani’s family details

Sheena Melwani presently lives in Natick, Massachusetts, USA with her family. She got married to Dinesh Melwani even before she started her YouTube journey.

Dinesh is a lawyer by profession but he is also seen collaborating with the singer for engaging music content. Together, they both share two children, one daughter and one son.

Advertisement

Indeed, with continuous efforts and support from family and followers, Melwani got the privilege of singing the National Anthem during the NBA’s most cherished gameplay.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Interacts With Wyc Grousbeck During NBA Finals: What Did Celtics Owner Say to Mavericks Star?