Who Is Simone Biles’ Biological Father? All About Kelvin Clemons

Simone Biles is undoubtedly the greatest gymnast of all time. Now, in the new Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising, audiences get an inside look at how she got to be that way, as she embarks on a career return for the Paris Olympics.

In between gym sessions, the docuseries digs into the 27-year-old's personal life, including her tight ties with her family. However, it also discusses her traumatic early upbringing and how she and her younger siblings were placed in foster care owing to their mother's addiction to drugs.

So, here are some things we know about Kelvin Clemons her biological father. The information available on Simone Biles' biological father, Kelvin Clemons, is limited — and that is on purpose. We know very little about Simone's birth mother, Shanon Biles, and even less about Kelvin.

Those who have watched Simone Biles Rising, the 2024 Netflix documentary on her life before the Paris Olympics, will notice that it completely ignores her biological father. There is no photo or discussion about him in the two-part series. That being said, there is some information concerning Kelvin Clemons and his current connection, if any, with Simone Biles.

Kelvin Clemons is not in a relationship with Simone Biles and has never been in her life. This is according to an article in In Touch Weekly and other sources.

In a 2021 interview with USA Today, Simone Biles explains why she and her biological father never connected. Simone has maintained a close relationship with her adoptive parents, Ron and Nellie Biles, as well as her other direct family members, including younger sister Adria and brothers Adam and Ron Jr. It's why she "never really cared to find out who [her] biological father was, or really gain a close relationship with [her] biological mom."

Simone goes on to say that she "never felt a need to go back," which she acknowledges is "very different for a lot of (adopted) kids, because they feel kind of that void." But she "never did."

According to a 2016 story on Shanon Biles in The Daily Mail, Kelvin met Shanon while they were teens. But he "struggled with his own addictions." It is unknown if these addictions are related to Shanon's issues with drugs and alcohol.

According to the same article, Clemons resided in Cleveland in 2016 and, while he does not communicate with Simone, he does have periodic discussions with Shanon that "revolve around how well Simone and the rest of their children are doing." According to Shanon, Clemons is aware that he is Simone's father and that "he's very proud of her."

For those who are unaware, Simone is adopted. As she described in the documentary and has previously stated, she and her three siblings were placed in foster care when they were young due to her mother's substance use issue.



When Simone was six years old, her grandpa, Ron Biles, and his wife, Nellie Biles, adopted her and her sister Adria, according to NBC Olympics. Simone's older sister Ashley and brother Tevin were adopted by Ron's sister Harriett.

