Who Is Simone Biles’ Biological Mother? All About Shanon Biles

Simone Biles has gained immense love from all her fans throughout her successful gymnastics career. However, her life wasn’t always as smooth as it is now. She had experienced her share of ups and downs, from the moment she was born, especially because of her biological mother.

The American-Belizean gymnast’s biological mother is Shanon Biles and many fans would be interested to know about her. Let us share more information about her right away.

Who is Simone Biles’ biological mother?

Simone Biles’ mother is Shanon Biles, who gave birth to the gymnast on March 14, 1997, in Columbus, Ohio. Biles is Shanon’s third child. When she was six to nine months old, she was left in foster care as her mother was struggling with substance abuse.

Back then, Shanon was suffering from alcohol addiction as well as drug abuse for years. Thus, she was unable to look after her children. Nonetheless, her parents, Ronald Biles and Nellie Biles as well as Biles’ biological grandparents took full custody of her and her younger sister Adria through adoption.

Both Biles and Adria were later provided with a positive environment by Ronald Biles. Not only that, Shanon was restricted from meeting her kids for around six years since she was under the influence. For years, she struggled with substance abuse before finally reuniting with her children.

When Biles got a ticket for her first Olympics in 2016, Shanon failed to accompany her to the location to cheer for her, as she couldn’t afford it. Nonetheless, she loves the 27-year-old like any other mother does and is proud of what Biles is today.

Shanon Biles went on to say (via The Cinemaholic): “When I talk to Simone, it’s a brief conversation, like, ‘I miss you, I love you, I can’t wait to see you, I’m proud of you, I’m watching. You go girl.”

It is worth mentioning that Shanon currently resides in Ohio and works as a cashier in a fast-food restaurant in addition to serving as a caregiver at a facility.

Simone Biles leaves for her third Olympics participation

On July 19th, Simone Biles headed to the French capital to compete for the third time in the upcoming Paris Olympics. The gymnast first participated in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro where she won four gold medals.

She later got a chance to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but failed to be a part of it, owing to Twisties. Nonetheless, Biles is finally on her way to making a third appearance with her teammates, including Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, amongst others.

