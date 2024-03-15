Who is Sky Daily? All about Hulk Hogan's Wife

Hulk Hogan is a famous American professional wrestler, best known for his runs in the WWE (formerly WWF) and WCW. Hogan is widely regarded as the face of the WWE. Many believe that during the 1980s and 1990s, when professional wrestling was expanding its boundaries worldwide and gaining popularity, one of the main contributors was Hulk Hogan.

Hogan managed to become a worldwide icon, and his popularity among younger fans was at an unprecedented level of success in the professional wrestling industry. Hogan set multiple records, including main-eventing the first WrestleMania and holding championship titles for extended periods.

In this article, we will delve deeper into the life of Hulk Hogan's current wife, Sky Daily, and their relationship.

Who is Sky Daily?

Sky Daily is the third wife of professional wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Hogan and Sky Daily married on September 22, 2023, just two months after publicly announcing their relationship.

Hogan often shares pictures of his wife Sky Daily on his Instagram and other social media, and he doesn't shy away from expressing his love for his wife.

Prior to Sky Daily, Hulk Hogan had been married twice. His first wife was Linda Hogan, whom he married in 1983 and divorced in 2009. Hogan then started dating Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, and they tied the knot. However, after 11 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways in 2021.

Advertisement

Sky Daily’s Age

Hulk Hogan's third wife, Sky Daily, is 25 years younger than the WWE Hall of Famer. Hulk Hogan is currently 70 years old, which means his wife Sky Daily is 45 years old.

What does Sky Daily do for a living?

Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky Daily Hogan, works as a yoga instructor. Daily prefers to keep her personal life private, as evidenced by her having only 23.5K followers on her private Instagram account.

Her now-removed Instagram bio claimed that she works in the fitness industry and helps small businesses.

How many kids does Sky Daily have?

Before getting married to Hulk Hogan, Sky Daily was previously married and had three children from her first marriage. During an interview with TMZ, Hulk Hogan revealed that he had met all three of Sky Daily's children before their wedding, and they got along with him easily and quickly.

Hulk Hogan also has two children of his own - a son named Nick Hogan and a daughter named Brooke Hogan - both of whom are from his first marriage to Linda Hogan.

How did Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily meet?

Hulk Hogan and his current wife, Sky Daily, met through a mutual acquaintance named Nova, as revealed by Hogan himself. In a speech, Hogan thanked Nova for introducing him to Sky Daily.

According to Hogan, Nova was out with her friends, including Sky Daily, for a drink, and Hogan asked, "Who's the blonde?" referring to Sky Daily.

When Hulk Hogan was about to leave the party, Nova knocked on his car window and told him to ask Sky Daily out, even saying, "She's a nice girl."

Hogan further stated, "It made me think twice about just ghosting and going home and never calling."

In February 2022, a picture of Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily meeting Bret Michaels backstage went viral on the internet.

Hogan was previously divorced from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. After some time, Hogan informed his fans about the divorce on Twitter X, stating, "Yo Maniacs, just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky. I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew. Love my Maniacs4Life."

Advertisement

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily get baptized at Indian Rocks Baptist Church

In December 2023, Hulk Hogan revealed on his Instagram that he had a spiritual renewal, sharing a video from a ceremony at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida. He captioned the post, "Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment, only love!"

Advertisement

Hulk Hogan is currently under a Legend contract with WWE and is enjoying his retirement alongside his wife, Sky Daily. Despite being 70 years old, the WWE legend recently appeared in the promotional video for the 2024 Royal Rumble event.

ALSO READ: Vince McMahon Net Worth and Salary in 2024