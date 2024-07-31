Who Is South Korean Olympic Sharpshooter Kim Ye-ji? Elon Musk and the Internet in Awe of 'Coolest' 'Bada**' 'Main Character'

South Korean sports shooter Kim Ye-ji has taken the internet by storm following her silver medal win in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 31-year-old athlete has captivated audiences not just with her sharpshooting skills but also with her stylish, cool demeanor.

Kim's viral fame stems from her calm and composed presence during shooting competitions, further highlighted by her cyberpunk-esque shooting glasses and effortless poise. Her recent performances and unique style have earned her the title of the Paris Games' breakout star, with fans and celebrities singing her praises.

Who is Kim Ye-ji?

Born on September 4th, 1992, Kim Ye-ji is a prominent South Korean pistol shooter. Born in Danyang, Kim won the silver medal in the women's 10-meter air pistol event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, finishing behind her fellow Korean competitor, Oh Ye-jin.

In addition to her Olympic success, Kim set a world record in the women's 25-meter pistol event at the 2024 ISSF World Cup, where she claimed gold with an impressive score of 42.

A viral sensation of the Paris Olympics

Kim Ye-ji went viral on Monday, July 29, the day after she clinched the silver medal in the women's 10-meter air pistol event. Despite missing the gold by a narrow margin to her 19-year-old teammate Oh Ye-jin, Kim's performance and cool demeanor captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Videos of Kim competing, both at the Paris Olympics and the Baku World Cup in May, have been shared extensively online, amassing millions of likes and views.

Advertisement

Dubbed ‘the main character’ by her new online fans, Kim Ye-ji's approach to shooting — characterized by her black-tinted glasses, one hand in her pocket, cute elephant toy in hand, and a stoic expression — has been widely admired.

Kim’s style and demeanor have been compared to that of a sci-fi assassin, with fans calling her the "coldest style star" of this year's Games. A 27-second clip showing Kim's ultra-calm manner as she took aim and shot her weapon went viral.

Although the video above is originally from the Baku World Cup, it continued to gain traction online. Many fans started sharing and editing the footage, often setting it to K-pop music and creating fan art.

Fan reactions to Kim Yi-Ji

The internet has been abuzz with fan reactions to Kim Ye-ji’s video clip, which highlights her cool presence and charisma. One fan commented, “The most 'Main Character Energy' I've ever seen in my life.” At the same time, another noted, “She can't even react to being THE WORLD'S GREATEST because she's too just being nonchalant and mysterious.”

Advertisement

Impressed admirers praised her overall demeanor, stating, “Her posture, her facial expression, her energy, everything about her screams MAIN CHARACTERRRRR,” and another simply declared, “This is the actual definition of aura.” One fan also found the black cap worn backward particularly striking, saying, “It’s that black cap worn backwards that got me.”

Some fans were so taken with her presence that one humorously asked, “What anime is this from?” suggesting her aura seemed almost fictional.

Then, there were many fan arts highlighting her casual elegance.

One remarked, “Her casually pinning on the lil Korean flag while she just broke a world record is hard af cant lie,” and another who loved her holding a cute elephant doll commented, “All that aura while she was holding her cute tiny elephant doll thingy.” One person suggested that “She’s who she thinks she is,”

Then there was a person who loved Kim’s stance: “THE STANCE she's literally breaking a world record and so nonchalant with it.” Most of the common reactions just said, “what a bada** omg.”

Advertisement

Elon Musk joins the admiration

Even Elon Musk joined in, suggesting Kim should be cast in an action movie and stating, “No acting required!”

Many fans echoed this sentiment, suggesting she could be the “Next James Bond villain,” that she “would’ve stopped John Wick cold 1st try,” or that “I would watch a movie about this woman working as a cyberpunk assassin.” Some felt she would make for a “bad a** movie performance just being herself.”

READ MORE: Heartwarming North-South Korea Podium Selfie at 2024 Paris Olympics Goes Viral

Why do sharpshooters at the Olympics use the glasses?

Kim's shooting glasses appear stylish and cool, but they serve a practical purpose. They help shooters focus by blocking distractions and maintaining a sharp view of the target.

These glasses, along with her overall style, have made her a standout figure at the Olympics.

Kim Yi-Ji: new fan favorite

Kim's rise to fame has been marked by her stylish persona, but at the same time, she gives incredible performances. As she prepares for her next event in Paris, fans eagerly await her return to the shooting range.

Kim Ye-ji's viral success and recognition at the 2024 Paris Olympics have solidified her status as a rising star in the world of sports shooting. Her blend of talent, style, and cool demeanor continues to captivate audiences worldwide, making her one of the most talked-about athletes of the Games.

Advertisement