Who is Sumit Nagal? India's Tennis ace makes urgent plea for support after 900 euros left in bank

Sumit Nagal, India's top tennis player, despite securing a sustenance budget of ₹1 crore for his ATP Tour, now only has less than ₹1 lakh left in his bank account, as reported by NDTV. Training at the Nansel Tennis Academy in Germany for several years, Nagal may not afford to train in his preferred location for the initial three months of the 2023 season.

Both, his friends Somdev Devvarman and Christopher Marquis, supported his January and February training sessions before he secured funds for his German residency. To keep participating in his ATP Tour, Nagal dedicated his entire prize money, his IOCL salary, and his Maha Tennis Foundation support. All these expenses are for his residence at the Peine training center and his tournament travels, which he typically does with a coach or a physio.

"If I look at my bank balance, I have what I had at the beginning of the year. It is 900 euros (approx ₹80,000). I did get a bit of help. Mr Prashant Sutar is helping me with MAHA Tennis Foundation and I also get monthly (salary) from IOCL but I don't have any big sponsor,"

Yonex and ASICS take care of his racquet, shoes, and apparel needs. As per the ATP singles chart, Nagal stands as the highest-ranked Indian at 159, whereas Sasikumar Mukund, the second-best, lags behind at 407.

Expressing his discontent, Nagal remarked that Indian singles players, including him, suffer from not just financial constraints but also a lack of proper guidance.

Sumit Nagal's Remarkable Journey to the Grandest Sporting Stage

First introduced to the limelight after clinching the junior boys doubles Wimbledon title in 2015, Sumit Nagal initiated his professional journey that year. However, widespread acclamation eluded him for some time, primarily due to recurring shoulder issues which forced him to spend more time off court. Despite these setbacks, he continued working quietly to build his career in the sport.

His persistent effort paid off in 2019 at the US Open where he finally made his breakthrough. He navigated through the qualification rounds and secured his first Grand Slam main draw match against Roger Federer.

Going into the match, he knew victory was a tall order, yet the powerful forehand he had perfected since his teenage training years in Canada gave him hope of reaching tennis's most glorious stages in the future.

Nagal's journey through the tour has been a roller-coaster of highs and lows. He has met with rejection when his dipping rankings cost him entries into significant events – the most notable when he, ranked 340, was denied entry into India's only ATP 250 event in Pune in 2018.

