Who is Tara Davis Woodhall’s husband? All about Hunter Woodhall

Tara Davis Woodhall made history when she collected her first-ever Olympic medal following her victory in the women’s high jump, winning with a massive leap of 7.10 meters. Meanwhile, ahead of her long jump final, her husband, Hunter Woodhall, shared an emotional and heartfelt message for his other half on his social media account.

Hunter wanted to appreciate and thank his wife for inspiring him every day and acknowledging her work ethic and struggles. At the end of the lengthy post, he wished for her positivity and asked her to enjoy the final.

The positive message indeed worked! She was captured smiling hard and hugging her husband passionately after her final at the Games. Meanwhile, looking at their adorable relationship, users are curious to know more about Hunter and his relationship with the athlete. Let's have a look.

Who is Hunter Woodhall?

Hunter Woodhall is the husband of American athlete Tara Woodhall. However, he is a track and field athlete. The 25-year-old was born on February 17, 1999, in Georgia, U.S. At the 2020 Summer Paralympics, the University of Arkansas graduate claimed a bronze medal in the men's 400m T62.

Hunter made his international debut at the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships, where he won a silver and a bronze medal. Both of his legs were amputated by his parents at 11 following fibular hemimelia, also called longitudinal fibular deficiency.

Advertisement

Tara Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall’s relationship timeline

2017

Tara Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall’s love story is something to talk about. The two initially met back in 2017 as they attended the same track event in Idaho. At that time, Tara was residing in California, while Hunter lived in Utah.

2018

The two later came close to each other and started dating shortly after, in 2018, after connecting through social media before they met again at the athletic event. The two followed a long-distance relationship while he was studying at the University of Arkansas and she was at the University of Georgia.

During an interview with Elle, Woodhall went on to recall how the pair made their long-distance relationship alive. “We balance our long-distance relationship by having communication, trust, and patience.”

Further, it was said, “Over the past four years, we learned how to communicate and operate as a couple.” Despite “countless situations,” the two instead learned lessons that helped them make their relationship stronger.

Advertisement

Participated together at the 2021 Olympics

Meanwhile, the adorable pair achieved qualification at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2021 Paralympics, respectively. While Hunter grabbed a bronze medal, Tara, on the other hand, concluded sixth in the women's long jump event.

Tara didn't win any medals. However, his then-boyfriend Hunter didn't shy away from expressing to his now-wife how proud he was of her in a long message on his social media account.

September 2021

The same year, in September, Hunter decided to take their relationship a step further and proposed to Tara. The two announced their relationship through a happy post on Instagram mentioning the athlete as his “future wife.”

October 16, 2022

After a year of being engaged, on October 16, 2022, the power couple tied the knot and took their journey towards forever.

“This has been such a dream—ever since we started dating, Hunter and I have talked about getting married,” Hunter shared his beautiful feelings to PEOPLE magazine. He further said, “We were for real about it; we truly saw each other for the rest of our lives.”

Advertisement

July 2024

They definitely are a dream couple—a couple who competes at the Olympics together! The two went on to take part in the ongoing Olympics in the City of Light.

She was beautifully captured hugging her husband as they looked so happy together.

ALSO READ: French Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Breaks Silence After Failing to Win Olympic Medal Because of His Bulge