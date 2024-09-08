Who Is Taylor Fritz’ Ex-Wife, Raquel Pedraza? Everything You Need To Know About the Tennis Star

Taylor Fritz is a name on every American’s lips, as the 26-year-old tennis star is on his way to script history. He has advanced to the finals of US Open 2024 in the men’s Singles category as he defeated fellow countryman, Frances Tiafoe on September 6.

Outside the court, his professional life has also been blissful. The tennis sensation had an ex-wife, Raquel Pedraza with whom he has a seven-year-old son, Jordan. At the time of marriage, Fritz was aged only 18, while Raquel was 17. The two got married on July 7, 2016, in a private ceremony that took place at Fritz’s native place in California.

Moreover, Raquel Pedraza isn’t an ordinary person, she is also a former tennis star, having won several accolades in her life. She is a right-handed player and has won many national-level trophies and competitions. Her WTA ranking in 2014 was 86, which went down to 148 in 2015. After giving birth to her son, in 2017, she took a break from her professional career to raise her child. However, the couple took a divorce in 2019, and since then, they have been co-parenting the child.

She earns her living by endorsing and sponsoring brands and doing other commercials for them. As of 2024, her net worth is USD 2 million in 2024.

Even though the two have separated, Taylor Fritz remains thankful to his ex-wife for shouldering the responsibilities of raising their son. Fritz spoke on it at Netflix’s docuseries, ‘Break Point’ released last year. And before that he had thanked Raquel for stepping up as a mother, when he most needed her.

“My life really hasn’t changed too much because of how my wife has really stepped up. She’s really just doing everything she can for me and for my tennis.” Fritz said, while speaking at the Eastbourne Open press conference in 2017.

In an interview with Haute Living last year, Fritz said having a kid at 19 made him more responsible toward his career, and he said that whatever apprehensions he had about that responsibility were eased with Pedraza at his side.

While speaking at Break Point docuseries last year, Fritz accepted that his life has been on a roller-coaster ride but Pedruza being there with him, helped him cope with it. “I have a son that I don’t get to see near as much as I’d like. As it stands right now, I just have to try to see him as much as I possibly can,” Fritz had said.

Taylor Fritz has separated from his wife, but the two maintain an amicable relationship and co-parent their son, Jordan.

In 2020, Fritz got into a relationship with an Instagram influencer, Morgan Riddle with whom he has been in a relationship for the past few years. She is a social media sensation who has thousands of followers on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Riddle has been through every phase of Fritz’s tennis journey in the last four years, as she has traveled all across the world with him. And throughout this journey, she has also solidified her name as an authority in the fashion world.

She was seen clapping hard on September 6, when Taylor had outsmarted his rival, Frances Tiafoe to advance to the finals of the US Open 2024.

