Who is Terrence Shannon Jr? All You Need to Know About Former Illinois Star Who Might be Drafted by Cleveland Cavaliers

Terrence Shannon Jr., a former Illinois star, has been at the center of much discussion ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. Shannon had to clear his name in a Douglas County, Kansas courtroom facing accusations of rape and sexual battery, instead of showcasing his defensive skills on the court. Fortunately, on June 14th, the jury found him not guilty.

How did Shannon perform with Illinois?

Shannon became a capable player and leader on the court while playing for the Illini. He led Illinois to its first Elite 8 appearance since 2005, averaging 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

After five seasons in the collegiate game, Shannon is attempting his hand at the next level. NBA scouts continue to see him as a rising star, and the Association is waiting.

What did the NBA draft analyst say about Shannon?

Wasserman wrote, ‘His speed, explosion, and open-floor handle will surely translate to easy transition baskets, foul shots and half-court blowbys. His one-on-one offense is still fairly predictable—he's either driving hard or settling for a contested pull-up.’

Shannon can create his legacy by getting picked in the draft

After Meyers Leonard in 2012, Shannon would become Illinois' first-round NBA Draft pick. He has chosen the Portland Trail Blazers as his team, being selected as the 11th overall pick. Opting for a late selection in the first round would prove to be more beneficial for the talented guard compared to an early selection. Interestingly, there is a salary difference of less than $1 million between picks No. 16 and No. 24 on the NBA's rookie scale each year.

The Cavs are favorites to pick Shannon in the draft

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell may be able to make open threes thanks to Shannon Jr.'s fearlessness and eagerness to drive. It might even free up easy dishes for Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley inside. This is the kind of offense that Atkinson loved to play at the Nets too and there is a reason the Cavs want to draft Shannon.

Terrence Shannon Jr. reminds many people of Kevin Porter Jr. With all of his skill and potential, KPJ probably would have stayed in Cleveland much longer if his off-court problems and reported outbursts in the team's locker room hadn't arisen.

