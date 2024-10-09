Who Is the 'Closest Thing' To Steph Curry? NBA Reporter Names Unexpected Player

The preseason games have officially begun, and the NBA season is quickly approaching. This is your first chance to watch the rookies play in a setting other than the summer league. One player drawing a lot of attention in his rookie season is Houston Rockets' No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard. Sheppard was a star in his lone season at the University of Kentucky, averaging 12.5 points per game with a remarkable 52.1% three-point shooting percentage.

Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports is all for Sheppard's potential. He thinks Sheppard is the closest thing to NBA player Stephen Curry that we have seen in a while. "He is not Steph Curry, but I think he is the closest thing to Steph Curry that we've seen in a long time," Haberstroh said on The Kevin O’Connor Show.

Sheppard is, in Haberstroh's opinion, the best player in the class. He's not sure if he will have many chances to show off that talent, though. Haberstroh is concerned that Sheppard is lagging behind seasoned player Fred VanVleet.

Sheppard has the second-best odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year, according to BetMGM. Haberstroh believes he won't have enough opportunities, so he isn't betting on him to take home the prize. For him to truly have a chance, he believes a trade would be necessary. Comparing a rookie to one of the greatest players and shooters of all time is still a high compliment.

Shortly after high school graduation, in June 2023, Sheppard enrolled at the University of Kentucky. His father's jersey number, 15, was given to him. Before entering his freshman year, Sheppard participated in the GLOBL JAM tournament in Canada with the Wildcats. Over the course of four games, the team went undefeated and won the tournament with averages of 8.5 points, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

