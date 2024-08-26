Who Is the Coach of the Patriots and Was Bill Belichick Fired? Here’s All You Need to Know

Ever since Robert Kraft and Co. brought Jerod Mayo on board as the brand new head coach of the Patriots, the new era has officially begun in Foxborough. The New England Patriots are just one preseason clash away from witnessing what Jerod Mayo brings to the table as the replacement of their iconic former head coach, Bill Belichick.

“We have a responsibility to do what we can to fix it to the best of our ability,” Kraft said, explaining how the decision to say goodbye to Bill Belichick was mainly out of a business point of view since all of them needed “checks and balances in our lives.”

"I think both of us felt at this point in time it was in our mutual interest to each go our own way,” Kraft said, answering each question about why Belichick was fired. It was a mutual decision.

On the other hand, Mayo’s still experimenting with putting his expertise as a former Super Bowl player to good use, as he made rookie Drake Maye their starting QB . About two decades and some years ago, former head coach Bill Belichick also put his trust in a rookie QB, giving him a chance as a starter. The history is a testament to the golden era the New England Patriots had after that. Now that Mayo has made a similar move, he will be expected to put his expertise as a former Patriots player to good use.

All you need to know about Jerod Mayo

Having played as a Patriots LB himself for about 8 seasons, Mayo is expected to bring back the lost glory to the Patriots. The Patriots drafted him in the 2008 draft and Jerod Mayo put up a good show with his talent in the same season, getting honored as the NFL rookie defensive end of the year.

During his time as an LB, Mayo etched several records to his name, like NFL solo tackles leader and NFL combined tackles leader in 2010, recording 800+ career tackles. Even though he hung up his cleats, he was not ready to lose the Patriots uniform just yet.

Mayo started his professional coaching journey with the team he played for, putting on the cap as an inside linebacker coach there from 2019 to 2023. His efforts throughout the years didn’t go unnoticed by the Patriots team, as owner Robert Kraft put his faith in him, handing him the head coach hat.

Although a dream came true for Mayo, it came with a huge responsibility, pushing the Patriots back up after their disastrous plummet down the NFL table. Ever since Tom Brady left the Patriots, the team started its downfall, even though Bill Belichick, who led the team to six Super Bowl wins, struggled to win regular-season games.

Several aficionados blamed Belichick’s dependence on Tom Brady as the reason for their downfall, calling Belichick incompetent for the head coaching role. But was that really the reason why Belichick left the Patriots? Or did he get fired from his job after back-to-back flop seasons with losing records?

Why was Bill Belichick fired?

24 seasons, 6 Super Bowls, and numerous Pro Bowl players. Not to mention the GOAT of the NFL, Tom Brady. Bill Belichick gave all of this and more to the Patriots. As vexing as it may sound to the old-school Patriots fans that someone else will be shouting from the sidelines this season, owner Robert Kraft’s decision to part ways with Bill Belichick was not without merit.

It was in March 2020 that all of it went wrong. Tom Brady left the Patriots over differences with Bill Belichick, which he opened up about in the early months of this year. In his docuseries ‘The Dynasty’, Tom Brady confessed that although working with Bill Belichick was wonderful, he could not sign another contract with him, no matter what.

While this was only an assumption back then in 2020, the chaos erupted in Foxborough soon after. In the four seasons that Bill Belichick coached the Patriots after Brady’s departure, things had fallen far down south. This led to the fans again criticizing Belichick, largely since he could have made better efforts to amend things with Brady, as reports suggest.

The losing records just kept getting worse: 10-7 in 2021, 8-9 in 2022, and 4-13 in 2023. Pwner Robert Kraft couldn’t bear any longer and decided that it was finally time to move on from one of their most legendary head coaches, Bill Belichick, bringing Belichick’s tenure with the Patriots to a screeching halt.

Now that Mayo has officially taken over Bill Belichick, the Patriots are looking to find a silver lining this season in the dark could that has been looming over them for the past 4 years. Will Mayo be able to make that happen? Only time will tell.