Who Is the Fastest Woman in the World? Exploring Best 100 Meter Times Before 2024 Paris Olympics Ft. Sha’Carri Richardson and More

The track and field events have begun at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with the spotlight being on the female sprinters who will clash for the title ‘fastest woman on planet’ by winning the 100-meter dash.

The 100-meter race is always a showcase of raw speed and power, as it will continue to captivate audiences and create legends. Among the contenders, Sha'Carri Richardson stands out with her recent performances, but in recent months, the likes of Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gave impressive times and fierce competition. So, the question arises: who is the fastest woman in the world right now?

Sha'Carri Richardson: Current fastest woman in the world

At the end of July 2024, Sha'Carri Richardson holds the title of the ‘fastest woman on the planet’. Her remarkable 10.71-second run in the U.S. Olympic trials in June 2024 showcased her exceptional speed and placed her at the top of the charts.

Richardson’s performance at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, outpaced other top sprinters, including Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, who also delivered strong performances but fell short.

Richardson’s fastest recorded time of 10.65 seconds, which she achieved at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Sha'Carri reached a speed of 21 mph, which demonstrated her explosive power and top-end velocity.

Historical context: World and Olympic Records

Sha'Carri Richardson’s impressive times, while notable, still fall short of the all-time world record held by Florence Griffith-Joyner. Griffith-Joyner set a staggering world record of 10.49 seconds during the 1988 U.S. Olympic trials.

Florence Griffith-Joyner aka ‘Flo-Jo’s 100 meters world record —

Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record is controversial due to allegations of performance-enhancing drug use and wind assistance, but it remains a benchmark in women’s sprinting history.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds the Olympic record for the 100 meters, clocking 10.61 seconds at the Tokyo Games. Fraser-Pryce's performance in Tokyo showcased her incredible ability and resilience, continuing Jamaica's strong tradition of sprinting.

Top 100-Meter Times of 2023-24

Here’s a snapshot of the fastest 100-meter times recorded during the 2023 and 2024 seasons:

Rank Time Athlete Country Venue Date 1 10.65s Sha'Carri Richardson United States Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ August 21, 2023 1 10.65s Shericka Jackson Jamaica National Stadium July 7, 2023 3 10.75s Marie-Josee Ta Lou Ivory Coast Bislett Stadion June 15, 2023 4 10.77s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Jamaica Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ August 21, 2023 4 10.77s Jacious Sears United States Percy Beard Track April 13, 2024 6 10.78s Julien Alfred Saint Lucia National Stadium June 1, 2024 7 10.79s Elaine Thompson-Herah Jamaica Hayward Field September 16, 2023 8 10.80s Melissa Jefferson United States Hayward Field June 22, 2024 9 10.83s Twanisha Terry United States Hayward Field September 16, 2023 10 10.85s Dina Asher-Smith Great Britain Olympic Stadium July 23, 2023

The competition of the women’s 100-meter dash at the Paris Olympics is poised to be thrilling. Sha'Carri Richardson’s current status as the fastest woman in the world will be tested by the likes of Shericka Jackson. With such a talented field, the 100-meter women’s race for gold will be fiercely contested.