Who Is the Fastest Woman in the World? Exploring Best 100 Meter Times Before 2024 Paris Olympics Ft. Sha'Carri Richardson and More

Sha'Carri Richardson, the current fastest woman in the world, will face fierce competition from many sprinters at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Know all about them below.

By Kedar Panditrao
Updated on Aug 03, 2024
Instagram
Shericka Jackson (L) and Sha’Carri Richardson (R)

The track and field events have begun at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with the spotlight being on the female sprinters who will clash for the title ‘fastest woman on planet’ by winning the 100-meter dash. 

The 100-meter race is always a showcase of raw speed and power, as it will continue to captivate audiences and create legends. Among the contenders, Sha'Carri Richardson stands out with her recent performances, but in recent months, the likes of Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gave impressive times and fierce competition. So, the question arises: who is the fastest woman in the world right now?

Sha'Carri Richardson: Current fastest woman in the world

At the end of July 2024, Sha'Carri Richardson holds the title of the ‘fastest woman on the planet’. Her remarkable 10.71-second run in the U.S. Olympic trials in June 2024 showcased her exceptional speed and placed her at the top of the charts.


Richardson’s performance at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, outpaced other top sprinters, including Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, who also delivered strong performances but fell short.

Richardson’s fastest recorded time of 10.65 seconds, which she achieved at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. 


Sha'Carri reached a speed of 21 mph, which demonstrated her explosive power and top-end velocity. 

Historical context: World and Olympic Records

Sha'Carri Richardson’s impressive times, while notable, still fall short of the all-time world record held by Florence Griffith-Joyner. Griffith-Joyner set a staggering world record of 10.49 seconds during the 1988 U.S. Olympic trials. 

Florence Griffith-Joyner aka ‘Flo-Jo’s 100 meters world record —

Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record is controversial due to allegations of performance-enhancing drug use and wind assistance, but it remains a benchmark in women’s sprinting history.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds the Olympic record for the 100 meters, clocking 10.61 seconds at the Tokyo Games. Fraser-Pryce's performance in Tokyo showcased her incredible ability and resilience, continuing Jamaica's strong tradition of sprinting.

Top 100-Meter Times of 2023-24

Here’s a snapshot of the fastest 100-meter times recorded during the 2023 and 2024 seasons:

Rank

Time

Athlete

Country

Venue

Date

1

10.65s

Sha'Carri Richardson

United States

Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ

August 21, 2023

1

10.65s

Shericka Jackson

Jamaica

National Stadium

July 7, 2023

3

10.75s

Marie-Josee Ta Lou

Ivory Coast

Bislett Stadion

June 15, 2023

4

10.77s

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Jamaica

Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ

August 21, 2023

4

10.77s

Jacious Sears

United States

Percy Beard Track

April 13, 2024

6

10.78s

Julien Alfred

Saint Lucia

National Stadium

June 1, 2024

7

10.79s

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Jamaica

Hayward Field

September 16, 2023

8

10.80s

Melissa Jefferson

United States

Hayward Field

June 22, 2024

9

10.83s

Twanisha Terry

United States

Hayward Field

September 16, 2023

10

10.85s

Dina Asher-Smith

Great Britain

Olympic Stadium

July 23, 2023

The competition of the women’s 100-meter dash at the Paris Olympics is poised to be thrilling. Sha'Carri Richardson’s current status as the fastest woman in the world will be tested by the likes of Shericka Jackson. With such a talented field, the 100-meter women’s race for gold will be fiercely contested.

