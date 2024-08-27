Who Is the Highest Paid Non QB in NFL History? Find Out Where Ceedee Lamb Ranks

Quarterbacks are the highest-paid NFL players in the league. However, teams have started to spend a lot more money on other positions as well, like rushers, cornerbacks, offensive tackles, and wide receivers. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson has become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the National Football League following his deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

On the other hand, Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb has sealed a deal of $136 million for four years, following which he became the second-highest-paid non-QB in the history of the NFL. The wide receiver has received the largest WR signing bonus ever at $38 million in addition to the $100 million in guaranteed money.

The 25-year-old player’s deal will see him getting paid an average annual value (AAV) of $34 million. This is just $1 million less in AAV than Jefferson ($35 million) but ahead of players like A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who signed contract extensions earlier in the offseason.

While Ceedee was seeking an extension, the Pro Bowl wide receiver appeared to have taken exception to comments made by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones early this month.

Jones held court recently and stated that he was not in a rush to sign Lamb to a new deal, although the new season is just days away. “I don't have any urgency to get it done," he told The Athletic's Jon Machota. Meanwhile, the player had a cryptic response with “lol” on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Now that the stalemate between the player and the franchise is over, which has been holding out the player away from the training camp and the pre-season ahead of the upcoming NFL season, all eyes are on who is the highest-paid non-QB in the history of the league.

Jefferson became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL after the player agreed with the Vikings on a $140 million contract. The deal, featuring a staggering $110 million guaranteed, has listed the player’s name to the summit of non-quarterback earners.

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and the player played college football for the LSU Tigers. At the college, he won the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship as a junior. He later made his entry into the NFL, and the rest is history.

As mentioned before, Lamb is the second highest-paid non-QB who, ahead of the deal, missed all the training sessions and mandatory minicamp in the offseason.

Meanwhile, after Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third and fourth number of the highest-paid wide receivers, Tyreek Hill is at number five. The sixth position is occupied by Jaylen Waddle, followed by Davante Adams, D.J. Moore, Cooper Kupp, and DeVonte Smith, respectively, making the top 10 list.

