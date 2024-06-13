Who is The MLB Logo? All You Need To Know

The official MLB logo was created by American graphic designer Jerry Nicholas Dior in 1968. At the time, the league authorized a marketing company that Dior worked at to design a logo for the 100th anniversary of professional baseball, which was celebrated in 1969.

The simplicity of the MLB logo is something that makes it unique and exceptional. It's the silhouette of a batter holding the bat while hitting a baseball against a blue and red background.

Who is the batter in the MLB logo?

Fans have been wondering about the batter utilized in Dior's designs. Others have inquired about whether the batter on the emblem is left or right-handed. The white silhouette on the MLB emblem is often associated with Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew, who was known for his hitting prowess at the time.

Dior subsequently clarified that his design was not based on a certain athlete and was purposefully confusing. He also stated that the batter's side of the plate doesn't matter. Dior created the official MLB logo, which has been worn on team jerseys since 1969.

Who is Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew?

Harmon Killebrew earned his first MLB contract with the Washington Senators (now Minnesota Twins) in 1954. The right-handed hitter spent 21 seasons with the franchise until joining the Kansas City Royals for a one-year contract in 1975.

Killebrew received 13 All-Star awards during his career with the Senators. In 1969, he earned the American League MVP award and led the league in home runs six times.

In 22 MLB seasons, Killebrew had 2,086 hits, 573 home runs, and a .256 batting average. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1984.

MLB logo contains an understated yet creative optical illusion

Logos are supposed to be eye-catching and readily recognized, from color to shape. Most of the time, the simpler a logo is, the better - and the classic MLB is a prime illustration of how less is more.

However, astute baseball fans have discovered a clever optical trick. If you look attentively, you'll see that, when the baseball player is in the middle of a swing, you can't tell whether he's facing the audience or has his back turned - and this is totally intended.

The logo depicts an unnamed baseball player swinging a bat as a ball approaches. The picture has a strong blue and red backdrop, with negative space used to form the figure's white silhouette.

The absence of an outline or details is intentional. The logo is intended to represent all MLB players, and it faces in an unclear direction to accommodate both left and right-handed hitters.

There has been a lot of conjecture over who the initial silhouette was based on. Some fans assume that it is the profile of Harmon Killebrew, who was at the height of his popularity when the logo was first created in 1968, but given Dior's statement that he couldn't recall who was in the initial reference images, we'll never know for sure.

