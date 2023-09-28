Who is the only cricketer with more sixes than Rohit Sharma in International Cricket?

Disclaimer: The information related to the number of sixes, years, and matches is referenced from ESPNCricInfo .

Hitman Sharma, the name given to Rohit Sharma because of his outstanding record of hitting the most sixes in the history of International cricket. But do you know Rohit Sharma occupies the second position in the list of top 10 cricketers to hit the most sixes? Yes, you heard right. He is not the number one six-hitter. But if not Rohit Sharma, then who? Well, let's find out!

The number #1 six-hitter in the history of the ICC

Rohit Sharma comes in the second position, with 545 sixes in a total of 450 matches. Below Rohit Sharma, in the third position is the Pakistani Batsman Shahid Afridi with 476 career sixes that the player made in 524 matches. On the top position is, none other than West Indies's star player Christopher Henry Gayle, popularly known as Chris Gayle. Gayle has a record of 553 sixes that he made in 483 matches between 1999 to 2021, before retiring from International cricket.

But that's not just it, in the fourth position we have BB McCullum from New Zealand who has a record of 398 sixes that he made in 432 matches in the year 2002-2016. In the fifth place, we have MJ Guptill from New Zealand, who scored 383 sixes in 367 matches between the years 2009 and 2022. And in the sixth position, we have everyone's beloved and someone with one of the biggest fan bases in the history of cricket, MS Dhoni. Dhoni holds the record of 359 sixes in 538 matches, between 2004-2019.