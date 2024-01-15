Who Is the youngest head coach in the NFL currently? Find out the 10 youngest coaches in league history

Have you ever thought about the youngest head coaches in NFL history? Enter the dynamic world of the National Football League (NFL), where leadership is often linked to experience and a profound understanding of the game. Yet, sometimes, youth and innovative thinking shake things up. Explore leaders' inspiring stories, where age is just a number on the journey to coaching excellence. Curious?

Who Is The Youngest Coach In NFL History?

For an extended period, the New England Patriots boasted the NFL's most seasoned coach in history, Bill Belichick. Nevertheless, Belichick and the Patriots eventually parted ways. Just a day later, the Patriots unveiled Jerod Mayo as their fresh head coach, securing his position as the youngest coach in the entire football league. Mayo is approximately a month younger than Sean McVay, who had previously held the title of the NFL's youngest coach since his appointment in 2017.

ALSO READ: Deflategate 2: Were there really issues with the game ball air pressure in Chiefs vs Patriots? Find out

Jerod Mayo - New England Patriots:

Jerod Mayo, the head coach of the New England Patriots, leads the pack. Born on February 23, 1986, Mayo is currently 37 years old. His youthfulness brings a fresh perspective to the Patriots' coaching staff, and fans are eager to see the impact he will have on the team's performance.

Advertisement

Sean McVay - Los Angeles Rams:

Sean McVay, at 37, has been a standout figure in the coaching arena since taking over the reins of the Los Angeles Rams, born on January 24, 1986. At 30, he became the youngest NFL head coach in the modern era after being hired by the Rams in 2017.

Kevin O'Connell - Minnesota Vikings:

Kevin O'Connell, known as "KOC," born on May 25, 1985, at 38, is steering the ship for the Minnesota Vikings. Before his coaching career, O'Connell played quarterback for San Diego State and was drafted by New England in 2008.

Shane Steichen - Indianapolis Colts:

Shane Steichen was born on May 11, 1985, in Sacramento, California, USA. At 38, he is now paving the way for the Indianapolis Colts.

DeMeco Ryans - Houston Texans:

At 39, DeMeco Ryans, born on July 8, 1984, has taken the helm for the Houston Texans. Ryans' experience as a former player adds a unique perspective to his coaching style. Ryan participated in collegiate football at the University of Alabama, earning the distinction of being named a unanimous All-American.

Zac Taylor - Cincinnati Bengals:

Zac Taylor, born on May 10, 1983, in Norman, Oklahoma, United States, is 40 years old and guiding the Cincinnati Bengals. His leadership has been instrumental in the team's recent successes.

Mike McDaniel - Miami Dolphins:

Mike McDaniel, born on March 6, 1983, at 40, is at the forefront of the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff. Having started his NFL coaching journey as an intern with the Denver Broncos in 2005, McDaniel, a seasoned coach and a member of the Shanahan coaching tree, has a rich background as a former long-time assistant.

Kevin Lawrence-Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski is currently the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in the NFL. Before his current role, he worked as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2019, and in his last two seasons with the Vikings, he served as the offensive coordinator. Stefanski was born on May 8th, 1982 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

Nicholas Sirianni-Philadelphia Eagles

Nicholas Sirianni was born on June 15, 1981, in Jamestown, New York. He is currently the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

Advertisement

Kyle Shanahan- San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. Before his current role, he gained recognition as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. In 2016, under Shanahan's guidance, the Falcons' offense topped the league in points scored, contributing to the team's appearance in Super Bowl LI.14 December 1979 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.

ALSO READ: Who is Sean McVay's wife, Veronika Khomyn? - Know all about her age, net worth and career