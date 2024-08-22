Who Is Tiger Woods’ Ex Wife? All About Swedish Model Elin Nordegren

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife is Elin Nordegren, who is a Swedish model. Born on January 1, 1980, in Stockholm, Sweden, Nordegren grew up in a well-educated family; her mother, Barbro Holmberg, is a well-known politician, and her father, Thomas Nordegren, is a radio journalist.

Nordegren’s family members also include an older brother, named Alex and a twin sister, Josefin Nordegren. She has a degree in psychology from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida which she earned in 2014.

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren’s profession

Elin Nordegren has worked both as a model and a nanny. The 44-year-old model started pursuing her modeling career in 2000 and initially appeared on the cover of Cafe Sport magazine in the summer of the same year.

Later, she took a job in Champagne, a Stockholm clothing store where she was approached to become a nanny of a Swedish professional golfer’s kids.

How did Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren meet?

As mentioned above, shortly after she started working in the clothing store, she met Mia Parnevik, wife of Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik. Mia offered Nordegren the role of nanny to their children. However, accepting this offer meant she had to shift to the US, which she eventually did.

From there, her life took a significant turn as she was introduced to Tiger Woods. They met during the 2001 Open Championship. However, it was in November 2003, that the pair became officially engaged when Woods proposed to her at the luxury Shamwari Game Reserve.

Advertisement

Also Read: Which Golfer Unexpectedly Beat Tiger Woods at the 2009 PGA Championship? All You Need to Know

They later got married on October 5, 2004, in a lavish ceremony at the 19th hole of the Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados. The wedding was a grand affair, attended by many celebrities and high-profile personalities.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren’s kids

After around three years, the 84-time PGA Tour winner announced the birth of their daughter, Sam Alexis. This was just a day following the 2007 U.S. Open tournament, where Woods earned a joint second position alongside Jim Furyk.

The couple even shares a son together, named Charlie Axel. Born on February 8, 2009, Charlie plays as an Amateur golfer. He has competed four consecutive times alongside his father in the PNC Championship, the annual father-son duo golf competition.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren’s divorce

Woods and Nordegren’s marriage faced a significant crisis in 2009 when news of the American professional golfer’s numerous infidelities became public. Although Woods took some time off from professional golf to work things out with his wife, sadly it didn’t fall into the right place.

Advertisement

The pair then finalized their divorce in the Bay County Circuit Court in Panama City, Florida, on 23 August 2010. The Swedish model reportedly received $100 million as alimony for the separation.

Following the divorce, Jesper Parnevik felt he was responsible for introducing Nordegren to Woods. He said, as quoted by CBS News; "I'm kind of filled with sorrow for Elin since me and my wife are at fault for hooking her up with him, and we probably thought he was a better guy than he is."

Nonetheless, it was reportedly said that the pair moved on from the past and decided to co-parent their children after their split. The duo are also said to be close pals as per a source.

The source went on to say, as quoted by People; "They're friends now. Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. … The kids love them both."

Advertisement

Elin Nordegren’s post-divorce life

Following her divorce, Elin Nordegren maintained a relatively low profile, focusing on her personal life and children. However, her real estate ventures, including the sale of her North Palm Beach mansion in 2020, garnered significant attention.

Additionally, Nordegren once again found love with retired NFL player Jordan Cameron. The couple now shares three children: Zeta, Freya, and Arthur.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren attended their son Charlie’s high school ring celebration

Earlier this year, in March, the pair attended their son's high school golf ring ceremony to support and cheer him on after Charlie's team won the Class 1A golf title in November 2023. They were even spotted posing for photographs separately.

It is important to highlight that the duo has always prioritized their kids and thus has been a fabulous co-parent to their kids.

Despite the turmoil surrounding her marriage to Woods, Elin Nordegren has managed to rebuild her life with grace and dignity. She also looks after all her children equally and is leading a happier life with her current partner, Cameron.

Also Read: How Much Does Castle Pines Golf Membership Cost? All You Need to Know