Who is Titas Sadhu? What we know so far about Indian women cricket team's hero from Asian Games final

India women's team had a struggle on the pitch this September 25th, however, they were successful in beating Sri Lanka in the Asia Games. The Indian team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs, after giving them a target of 117 runs but pressing a break at 97 runs, for Sri Lanka.

Titas Sandhu was definitely the star player of the match, who crushed three important wickets for Sri Lanka. But as much as we appreciate her for the game, not many people know who she is or where she comes from. Well, if you are one of them, keep reading to know some important details about her.

Titas Sandhu: The cricketer we know, the sports background we don't

Titas Sandhu, born on September 29 in the year 2004 is an Indian Cricketer, who comes from the Chinsurah district of West Bengal. Her interest in sports is a gift from her father who was a state-level athlete. Surprisingly, Titas Sandhu started his sports career not as a baller but as a sprinter. Growing up, she also tried her hands on swimming but it didn't capture her for long.

Eventually, Titas Sandhu fell in love with cricket and started her career in this beautiful sport. Titas Sandhu was seen in the U-19 World Cup squad for women's cricket that grabbed the winner's trophy earlier this year. During the inauguration of the Women's U-19 World Cup 2023, Titas Sandhu made a promising impression by getting 6 wickets in 12 matches.

After the World Cup, Titas Sandhu was picked by the WPL (Women's Premier League) by Delhi Capitals for a wholesome price of 25 Lakhs INR at the auctions. Even though she didn't get a chance to play even a single game, she succeeded in making an impression on selectors. Eventually, she became a part of the squad for the Asian Cup and showed the world how talented she was.