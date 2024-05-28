Who Is Tom Brady Dating Now? NFL Legend’s Relationship Timeline With Irina Shayk

Tom Brady is considered the greatest quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) history. He has set several records which would take many years to be broken or might never be.

Meanwhile, his love life has gained as much attention as his profession. The 46-year-old recently appeared in his Netflix Roast Special where his professional and personal life were made jokes on by several celebrities.

The jokes about his private life involved his ex-partners and mother to his kids Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan.

While his former partners were mentioned, the question arises, who is the seven-time Super Bowl champion dating now? The legendary quarterback has been linked with another model now. Let's have a look at his relationship timeline with Irina Shayk.

Who is Tom Brady Dating now?

Tom Brady and his now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen got divorced after 13 long years, finalising their divorce in October 2022 soon after they announced their separation.

Brady, post-divorce, was first linked with reality star Kim Kardashian, however, the rumors didn't last long. Following this, multiple speculations arose about who the former NFL star was dating. He was then connected to Irina Shayk.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP was first linked with the Russian model in July 2023 as the two were captured together, close in the retired player's car, reported People.

As per the aforementioned source, it was said that the two spent the weekend together after initially getting connected through a mutual friend, billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad. They met at his wedding to Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, in June of that year.

A source told People in August of last year that Brady is Irina’s ‘dream guy’ and ‘she loves dating him’. After several reports of their closeness, they were spotted together at a gas station in Miami in December 2023.

It was reported that Tom and Irina try to meet whenever they get time following their busy schedule and the model doesn't mind travelling to see the former New England Patriots legend to make it work.

Shayk previously dated football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for around five years before she moved on with Bradley Cooper in 2015. Their relationship lasted until 2019.

Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan have moved on

Talking about Tom Brady's ex-partners and mother to his kids Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan, the two women have now moved on in their lives.

While Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, who welcomed two kids Benjamin and Vivian with Brady, is seeing jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Moynahan has been married to Andrew Frankel since 2015. The Blue Bloods star gave birth to son Jack with Brady after their split.

Brady has maintained a good relationship with his kids and is doing everything as a co-parent. The future Hall of Famer is spending more quality time with his family after he hung up his boots “for good” last year.

In the aftermath of their divorce, Gisele and Brady, who are now seeing other people in their lives, are accepting new norms as they learn how to co-parent.

