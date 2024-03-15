Who Is Tom Brady's Niece Maya Brady? All You Need To Know About 22-Year-Dominating College Softball

Tom Brady is one of the best NFL Quarterbacks ever seen. But, his niece is also making him proud by making a name for herself in College Softball. She is no less of an expert in Softball. Like her uncle, she is excelling in the sport and is making records. Maya Brady is the daughter of his oldest sister Maureen Brady.

While Tom Brady chose football, his niece, Maya Brady, is already making headlines in softball. Following in her uncle's footsteps, she is igniting the college scene with her standout performances and stunning stats on the field, indicating a strong future in the sport. Maya Brady is a 22-year-old senior on the UCLA Bruins softball team. She plays shortstop and hit. 406 in 21 games for the 2024 season, with six home runs and 29 RBIs.

Maya Brady is the UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week!

Maya was just named UCLA's 'Student-Athlete of the Week' after posting a.667 average (4-for-6), two home runs, and eight RBI in the Bruins' series sweep over Utah last week.

Her uncle, the former Patriots quarterback, has taken note of her efforts, as he published an Instagram Story in which he stated that he is 'proud' of Maya and highlighted her amazing season with the Bruins in 2024.

Tom Brady thinks Maya Brady is the ‘most dominant’ athlete they have in their family

Maya's abilities on the softball field have impressed many, including her uncle Tom, who frequently praises her on social media. The former NFL quarterback has even declared on Twitter that Maya is the "most dominant athlete in the Brady family" he has seen thus far. Tom Brady wrote, “Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family...by far!”

Meanwhile, Maya Brady was born on June 1, 2001, in San Mateo, California. It should not come as a surprise that the young woman is already so successful. It’s in the Brady genes. Her mother Maureen was an All-American softball pitcher at Fresno State University, and she took her team to two Women's College World Series victories (in 1992 and 1994). Also, her uncle being one of the best NFL Quarterback and Seven Time Super Bowl winners, makes the family more competitive and hungry to be the best.

