Who is Torrey Craig? All You Need To Know About Megan Thee Stallion’s Rumored NBA Star Boyfriend

It looks like what Megan Thee Stallion “needs” these days is Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig. Yes, we’re talking about her new song, and yes, we’re also talking about her rumored boyfriend. Stallion and Craig set social media on fire when the rapper shared a video of the two doing the couples challenge on TikTok—only to delete it soon after.

The Hiss star and Craig briefly uploaded the video, but even though Megan took it down, it didn’t escape the internet. The clip of Megan ( also rumored to be dating Klay Thomspon !) and mystery beau was quickly downloaded and spread across social media, sparking endless conversations.

The playful video revealed some quirky details about the couple, like who’s more likely to land in jail (Megan!) and who’s the better kisser (also Megan!). Here's the video:

Kiss and don’t tell? Well, we’re definitely not keeping quiet, so if you’re wondering who this mystery man is, here’s everything you need to know about Megan Thee Stallion’s rumored boyfriend, Torrey Craig.

Who is Torrey Craig?

Torrey Craig is in his sixth NBA season playing small forward for the Chicago Bulls. At 33, this journeyman has had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, and Denver Nuggets after attending college at SC Upstate.

Who are Torrey Craig’s parents?

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, in 1990, Torrey Craig is the son of Johnny Craig and Teresa Mays. He has one brother and one sister. Craig is a big fan of Will Smith and played high school basketball at Great Falls High School in South Carolina.

When Craig was just 5, his mother, Teresa Mays, was incarcerated in federal prison on drug charges. Growing up in the small town of Great Falls, SC, Craig was raised by his grandmother, Daisy Mays, and his older sister, Sacha. He would write letters to his mother, promising her that he would make it to the NBA and couldn’t wait for her to see him play.

Torrey Craig's NBA career

Hailing from Great Falls, S.C., Craig played college basketball at USC Upstate before going undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft. He started his professional career overseas, playing in the Australian and New Zealand NBL with teams like the Cairns Taipans, Wellington Saints, Brisbane Bullets, and Gold Coast Rollers before earning his first NBA shot.

In 2017, Craig impressed at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, earning a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets. After three seasons with the Nuggets, he signed with the Bucks ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Craig’s career then saw him traded to Phoenix in 2021, followed by a season in Indiana before returning to the Suns for the 2022–23 season. In 2023, he signed with the Bulls during the offseason.

Throughout his NBA journey, Craig has built a reputation as a strong defender and a capable shooter. In his first season with Chicago, he shot 39.2 percent from three-point range.

Torrey Craig’s salary

Craig is entering the second year of a two-year deal with Chicago, which he signed in 2023. As an eight-year NBA veteran, his salary for the 2024-25 season is a bit higher than the league's veteran minimum.

Year Salary Age 2024-25 $2,845,342 33 2025 Unrestricted free agent 34

Torrey Craig's net worth

Pinning down Craig's exact net worth is tricky, but he’s earned over $18 million during his first seven NBA seasons, according to Spotrac. That figure is set to surpass $20 million during the 2024–25 season.

Beyond his NBA earnings, Craig also spent three years playing overseas and has invested in several ventures, including SPICE Charlotte, a restaurant in Charlotte, N.C.

Who else has Torrey Craig dated?

Torrey Craig was previously linked to Nicole Zavala from the reality show Cartel Crew. It seems Megan is his first public relationship since her split from rapper Pardison Fontaine last year. Craig also has a son, Braylon, born in 2014, and even made headlines with a Shaqtin’ moment last season.

In 2022, Craig launched The Tory Craig Foundation, which is, according to its website, “committed to driving transformative change across generations by investing in communities and equipping at-risk children with the tools and resources they need to reach their full potential.”

So, who said "I Love You" first?

Torrey did. Yes, the NBA star, who was most recently linked to Nicole Zavala from Cartel Crew, seems to have confirmed his relationship with the "Hiss" rapper. They even revealed who’s the better kisser—Megan took that title. However, the video was cut short, leaving some questions unanswered. It’s unclear how the 29-year-old rapper and the athlete first met, but this is her first public relationship since breaking up with Pardison Fontaine last year.

Is there trouble in paradise?

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, believes her son will eventually marry Megan Thee Stallion. Saffold shared with fans on social media that she envisions Megan with her son, rather than Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of two of his three children.

Saffold’s confidence may seem misplaced since Megan just revealed a new relationship with NBA player Torrey Craig, but she remains convinced that her son is meant to be with Megan.

Blueface himself claimed in a 2023 interview that he hooked up with Megan. Saffold insists that the rappers shared some sort of relationship.

Megan has had her fair share of public relationships, with highs and lows along the way. In February 2021, she confirmed she was dating rapper and songwriter Pardison "Pardi” Fontaine, according to People. Their whirlwind romance was a fan favorite, so many were surprised when breakup rumors began to circulate in early 2023.

The TSU alumna confirmed the split when she was spotted at a wedding in May 2023 with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku. There were even rumors of her dating Klay Thompson!

