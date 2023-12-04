Who is Tracey Edmonds? All you need to know about Deion Sanders’ ex fiancée as couple split after 11 years

NFL legend Deion Sanders recently broke off his engagement with Tracey Edmonds in early December. While everyone knows who Deion Sanders is, there are many fans who are still wondering who Tracey Edmonds is. Let's throw some light on her and learn who she is:

Tracey Edmonds is a successful businesswoman who works as a Hollywood producer

Tracey Edmonds has been working in the film and TV industry as a producer for more than 25 years now. Edmonds founded a production company known as Edmonds Entertainment Group, in which she is currently serving as CEO. Tracey has been behind multiple successful projects.

The Hollywood producer has worked on well-known entertainment products such as BET's famous series called College Hill. The show is one of Tracey's major successes. In addition to that, she has also produced 'End of the Road' for Netflix, Games People Play, and The Postcard Killings.

Tracey Edmonds has also had her share of a journalist's career, when she co-hosted the show ExtraTV along with Charissa Thompson and Mario Lopex from 2014 to 2017. It's the same time frame in which she earned herself an Emmy Award for the show.

Apart from being a producer and a former journalist, Tracey Edmonds is also a respected member of an association called the Producers Guild of America. She also owns a YouTube channel, which she started in May 2023, to talk about the secrets of living in the Lowcountry.

Tracey Edmonds's love life with Dean Sanders

Tracey Edmonds and Deon Sanders met for the first time during the premiere party of a 2012 movie that she produced. While their interaction was noted to be short, it was enough to get the two-time Super Bowl champion attracted to her.

Later, through a friend, Deion obtained a business card from Edmonds. At first, they started their relationship more professionally-related, but it didn't take them more than just a few meetups to get into the romance. And soon, their relationship turned serious.

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders' romance came out as a serious thing for the world when, in 2019, the couple announced their engagement. In February 2019, Deion and Edmonds got engaged, and the latter announced the news through her Instagram account.

After being engaged to each other for more than a decade, the two decided to part ways. The Hollywood producer announced the news of the breakup through an Instagram post on December 4. The decision was mutual, as per Edmonds and what she wrote on her Instagram post.

The news definitely was a shock for many people because the two were one of the most talked about and healthy-considered couples. Their decision might have been hard for the fans, but we need to understand that it's for the best of the two.