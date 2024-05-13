Who Is Travis Kelce’s Best Friend, Ross Travis? All You Need to Know About His Former Teammate

Travis Kelce and Ross Travis’s friendship has been under the spotlight lately. They are not only sharing the word Travis in their names but also a great friendship. Their friendship caught the attention of the fans when they could be seen attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Australia.

The duo was in full display mode as they coordinated their outfits and enjoyed the concerts from the VIP tent. The best pals were accompanied by many celebrities, like Katy Perry and Rita Ora.

Who is Ross Travis?

They shared enthusiasm for Swift’s music, and their evident bond captured the eyes of fans and media. Ross Travis, currently a free agent in the NFL, shares a unique history with both Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite never playing college football, Travis made waves when he joined the Chiefs practice squad as an undrafted free agent. Well, this was the move that ultimately led to his close friendship with Kelce.

Their connection deepened during their time together on the team. Later, it formed a strong bond that has persisted beyond their professional football careers. Travis' NFL journey has been marked by challenges and setbacks, including stints with multiple teams. However, the major setback happened when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2018.

A Look Into Travis Kelce’s Relationship With Ross Travis

Without being affected by these obstacles, his friendship with Kelce speaks volumes to the fans these days. Beyond their football connections, Travis' background is rich and diverse. Hailing from Minnesota, he initially made a name for himself as a standout college basketball player before transitioning to football.

Despite his success on the basketball court, Travis's decision to pursue football showed his adaptability to excel in different arenas. He finished his graduation from Chaska High School and later attended Penn State. The 6’7-inch basketballer is not dating anyone currently, but he was involved with model Brit Manuela in 2021.

Despite his current status as a free agent, Travis' friendship with Kelce remains unwavering. As evidenced by their shared experiences, including celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory and attending high-profile events together. The audience likes their friendship and is rooting for them. Let us know in the comments what you thought about the best friends.

