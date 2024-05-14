Who is Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend? All About Stunning US Model Jade Jones

Tyrese Haliburton, in the NBA season of 2023-2024, put forth an exceptional performance, demonstrating his basketball prowess while playing for the Indiana Pacers. He consistently contributed with an average of 24.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, an astounding 11.7 assists per game.

When Indiana faced the Thunder in the 2024 NBA playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton significantly stepped up his game, exhibiting his skills by achieving a triple-double.

His exceptional strategic gameplay, culminating in a game-changing three-point play during overtime, cinched a 121-118 victory for his team.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones, who kicked off their romance in 2019, share an intriguing love story. At the time, both were students at Iowa State University, where Jade, an enthusiastic cheerleader, cheered for the Iowa State Cyclones basketball team, which boasted Tyrese Haliburton as one of their star players.

This article will delve into all aspects of his relationship with Jade Jones.

Who is Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend, Jade Jones?

Tyrese Haliburton is in a relationship with Jade Jones, known in her daily life as Jade Johnson. Born on January 30, 1998, in Iowa State, Jones is a 25-year-old elementary school teacher at Walcott and also pursues modeling.

She and Haliburton crossed paths at Iowa State University in 2019 where she was cheerleading and he was playing basketball.

She and Haliburton crossed paths at Iowa State University in 2019 where she was cheerleading and he was playing basketball.

They have nurtured a relationship with Jones offering active support for Haliburton on the basketball court and social media platforms.

As Halliburton's fiance, Jones is well appreciated for her encouraging influence on the sports star, with their shared life experiences gaining traction on Instagram.

How Did Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones Meet?

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones first crossed paths at Iowa State University in 2019, initiating their romantic relationship. As students, both belonged to Ames, the town where Jones was born and raised.

Their passion for sports brought them closer; Haliburton was an active player for the university's basketball team while Jones rooted for them as an enthusiastic cheerleader. Their initial meeting blossomed into love.

Their active presence on social media often comprises them showcasing their affection. Haliburton shares photos of Jones frequently, a sentiment echoed by her as well. Jones uses her platform to cheer for Tyrese, continually offering him support and encouragement for his career.

What does Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend do for a living?

Born in Iowa City, Iowa on January 30th, 1998, Jade Jones experienced her early cheerleading success in high school where her team claimed a state championship.

She continued cheerleading throughout her college years and currently holds a teaching position at Walcott Elementary School in Iowa.

Actively engaged on social media, her Instagram account boasts of more than 29.9K followers captivated by pictures reflecting her personal life with Tyrese While quite open regarding their relationship and her unequivocal support of his career, Jones maintains privacy on most aspects of her personal life.

This discretion aligns well with her aspiration to excel in her teaching career.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones' Relationship Timeline

At Iowa State University in 2019, Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones encountered each other. Haliburton, a key player for the basketball team, the Iowa State Cyclones, captivated cheerleader, Jones.

That same year marked the beginning of their romantic journey which has continued till now.

Their relationship blossoms openly with frequently shared snapshots on Instagram. For a Halloween event, they cleverly cosplayed as Miles Morales' Spiderman and Gwen Stacy, characters from the animated movie Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.

Although Tyrese Haliburton became an acclaimed NBA star, Jade Jones made her name in a distinct yet respectable career as a teacher at Walcott Elementary School in Iowa.

Jade Jones Supports Tyrese Haliburton

The Pacers stormed past the Bucks with a 120-98 win in Game 6 of their series, securing their spot in the next playoff round. Haliburton played instrumental roles in this victory, recording a double-double of 17 points and 10 assists. This win represents Indiana's first playoff series victory since 2014.

Jones celebrated this significant milestone by sharing on Instagram a multitude of pictures flaunting a black shirt embroidered with 'Haliburton' on the front.

She also posted a picture that superimposed her face on a ring girl holding a Round 1 sign.

Throughout the tournament, Jones consistently appeared in the stands, even documenting her experiences while cheering for Haliburton.

She traveled to Las Vegas to witness the In-Season Tournament in December. The Pacers played impressively, making it to the finals but were eventually defeated by the LA Lakers, the crowned champions.

