Who Is Vanessa Hudgens’ Husband? All About MLB Star Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens started the next phase of her relationship with Cole Tucker when they tied the knot. Hudgens and her two-year boyfriend, Cole Tucker, reportedly got engaged in February 2023. In December, they married in an intimate beach ceremony in Mexico.

Some fans may find the revelation unexpected, especially given her prior high-profile romances with fellow stars Zac Efron and Austin Butler. Despite being a Hollywood outsider, Tucker has developed a distinctive character in his own right.

Who is Cole Tucker?

Cole Tucker was born on July 3, 1996. He is an MLB star. He plays for the Los Angeles Angels. He has also formerly played with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies. He was drafted in 2014. The 27-year-old baseball player presently plays shortstop and outfield for the Los Angeles Angels.

He formerly played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2019 to 2022, as well as the Colorado Rockies in 2023. The athlete also has the unique talent of switch-hitting, which allows him to bat both with his left and right hands.

How did Cole Tucker meet Vanessa Hudgens?

The athlete first met Hudgens during a virtual meditation session via Zoom, the actress told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. "Very random, yes," Hudgens said to ET's Katie Krause at the time. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

Hudgens stated that she was the one who brazenly made the initial move by sneaking into his DMs. The actress told host Drew Barrymore during a May 2021 appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show. She said, "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. "I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Know about Cole Tucker’s family

Tucker is the elder brother of Carson "Dookie" Tucker, a fellow baseball player who presently plays for the Cleveland Indians, and Quinn Tucker, a photographer and filmmaker. Their father is Jackie Tucker African-American, while his mother Erin Tucker is a European-American.

Does Cole Tucker have any kids?

Currently, Cole Tucker doesn't have any kids for now. But, in April 2024 Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker announced that they were expecting their first child.

