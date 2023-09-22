Who is Verena Nagelsmann? What we know so far about new German coach Julian Naglesmann's former wife

Verena Nagelsmann, a trained psychologist who has previously worked as a consultant, maintains a private persona despite her association with Julian Nagelsmann. With no clear indication of whether she will continue practicing psychology or pursue a different career, Verena remains a fascinating personality.

Verena's relationship with Julian dates back to their childhood. They cemented their bond in a private Bavarian wedding ceremony four years back. However, reports, disclosed that the couple has separated. Claims circulate about Julian departing their family residence in Chiemgau, Germany. In a striking development, Julian reportedly started dating Bild's Bayern Munich reporter not long after.

Born and brought up in Germany in 1987, Verena is 35 years old. She and Julian are parents to two kids - a son named Maximilian, born in 2015, and a daughter, born in 2020 whose name remains hidden from social media.

While no official causes for the split surface, rumors hint at the possibility of the couple 'outgrowing' their relationship. Responding to Bild's inquiry, both Verena and Julian chose to withhold their comments.

Julian Nagelsmann Takes Helm as Germany's Manager for Euro 2024 Campaign

The German Football Federation (DFB) disclosed on Friday that they selected Julian Nagelsmann, former Bayern Munich coach, as their newest manager, replacing Hansi Flick. This change took place after Germany dismissed Flick due to their staggering 4-1 loss against Japan on September 9, creating a challenging job to rejuvenate their optimal performance before the Euro 2024 tournament.

Bayern Munich previously let go of Nagelsmann in March and brought in Thomas Tuchel as his replacement. Although contracted until June 2026, Nagelsmann opted to leave his remaining contract with the Bundesliga champions, renouncing a considerable severance package, for the chance to step into Flick's shoes.

Flick, who has only won 12 out of 25 matches, faced a disappointing tenure since August 2021. His sacking marked him as the inaugural manager to be relieved from his post by Germany. Following Flick's departure, Rudi Voller temporarily managed Germany in a friendly stand-off against France on September 12, leading the team to a 2-1 victory with goals from Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané.

With Nagelsmann at the command now, his immediate obligation is to prepare the national team for next summer's Euro tournament which Germany will host.

