Who is Veronika Rajek? All you need to know about Tom Brady admirer and new Travis Kelce fan

Veronika Rajek has been in the headlines on social media ever since she confessed her love for Travis Kelce when everyone thought she was a Tom Brady hardcore fan. But who is Veronika Rajek that everyone is talking about? Let’s find that out!

Who is Veronika Rajek, and why is she famous?

Veronika Rajek is a 27-year-old Instagram model and influencer who comes from the roots of Slovakia. Born in Slovakia, she was the finalist in the Miss Slovakia pageant back in 2016. The famous Slovakia model was born in 1996 and started modeling when she was just 14 years old.

Even though she had her share of fame growing up as a model, her stardom got another when she shared an Instagram post wearing Tom Brady’s jersey and confessing her love for the NFL legend. It got fans thinking that Tom Brady was indeed in romance with her since he was divorced by then.

That Instagram post and a misassumed connection with Tom Brady got her into the eyes of fans, and her social media followers, especially on Instagram, skyrocketed. From then on, she was considered one of the biggest Tom Brady fans until recently, when she changed her crush to Travis Kelce .

Veronika Rajek recently attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game and shared the pictures of the same through her Instagram. However, this time, her caption was more flirting in nature towards Kelce. Looks like she changed her crush from Tom Brady to Travis Kelce.

After occasionally attending NFL games she has been famous for working with renowned brands like Blumarina, Moschino, Philip Plain, and others. Besides, many people don't know that Veronika Rajek married an ex-Olympian, Virktor Rajek, in 2019.

