Who Is Will Levis' New Girlfriend? All About Bachelor’s Alum Victoria Fuller

Will Levis is currently making headlines, and this time, it is because of his personal life. The Tennessee Titans quarterback recently confirmed his relationship status by posting an Instagram story today, July 29. In the story, he is seen embracing a woman on a boat, who is Bachelor’s Alum Victoria Fuller.

In the same story, Levis even tagged Fuller and added a white heart emoji in the caption. Fuller, too, reshared the story and gave life updates to her fans. Since then, sports enthusiasts have been interested in learning more about Levis’s new girlfriend.

Who is Will Levis's new girlfriend, Victoria Fuller?

Victoria Fuller is a TV personality. Born on October 7, 1993, she is a Nashville resident and is 30 years old. She completed her graduation from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, and achieved a degree in Economics in 2015.

She currently works part-time at a yoga studio, but her main occupation is reportedly that of a medical sales representative. Previously, she used to work at TEKsystems, which is based in New York City.

Fuller, however, was first seen on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor in 2020, but her time on the show was brief. She has also previously been linked to several relationships, including one with country singer Chase Rice.

When Fuller returned for season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2022, she announced her engagement with Johnny DePhillipo. Unfortunately, they broke up before the show even ended. The 30-year-old was last seen in a relationship with Greg Grippo. However, it, too, didn't last long, and they split after dating for over a year.

Meanwhile, it is essential to note that Will Levis was previously dating Gia Duddy, who was also seen accompanying the 25-year-old player during the 2023 NFL Draft. Nonetheless, they broke up in September 2023.

Will Levis perform his best at the ongoing NFL training camp

The NFL training camp has begun, and players, both veterans and newcomers, are already showcasing their best performances on the pitch. Will Levis is no exception. The QB completed 22-of-30 passes in 7-on-7 drills and team drills combined after two practices conducted by the franchise since Wednesday, July 24.

His coach, Brian Callahan, found him doing a great job while playing on time. The coach even noted that Levis appears more confident in his game now and believes that the off-season practice has paid off.

Callahan said (via Tennessee Titans): “He's incredibly confident right now, and he's earned that confidence. Every day that he comes out and plays well, he earns more confidence.”

It is important to note that the Nashville resident played in nine games during his rookie season in 2023 and scored 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

