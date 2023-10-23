'Who is your hero': When Tom Brady teared up after a kid asked him who he admired growing up

Tom Brady is a hero, an inspiration, and a source of motivation for countless people in this world. However, have you ever wondered who Tom Brady looked up to growing up in California? A kid once asked Tom Brady who his hero is, and the NFL legend was almost about to cry, when giving the answer. Here's all that you need to know about this story:

Tom Brady got emotional talking about his inspiration in life

During the Super Bowl Media Day in January 2017, Tom Brady was talking to reporters, answering a variety of questions. Then, from the crowd came a question that almost got the NFL legend in tears. Sitting on the shoulders of his father, a kid asked Tom Brady a unique question. No one asked him this ever, and the way Tom Brady reacted to it just made it a viral moment.

The kid asked Tom Brady, "Many people say you are there here. But, who's your hero?" After hearing this, Tom complimented the kid for asking such a good question. The NFL legend said, "Who's my hero? That's a good question". Tom Brady replied to that question, saying, "I think my dad is my hero. Because he is someone that I look up to every day." And that was it.

After revealing who Tom Brady's hero is, the NFL star had a moment of pause. There were almost tears in his eyes that he was fighting back to not fall from his eyes. It's understandable. For a guy to talk about his father, especially on such a big stage, making him feel proud is a special moment. And no doubt that might be one of the most emotional moments of Tom Brady.