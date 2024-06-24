Who is Yves Missi? All You Need to Know About the Cameroonian Star Expected to be a Top-10 Draft Pick

Although Cameroonian center Yves Missi shared the preseason limelight with rookie teammate Ja'Kobe Walter, the 6-foot-11 Missi quickly established himself at Baylor as a physical freak with serious athleticism and vertical pop.

Missi averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 stocks per game while shooting an incredible 62.2%. The other physical tools are appealing even though he is not a player who spreads the floor or offers any shooting outside of five to ten feet.

Missi is compared to Dereck Lively II

Teams learned the value of having an athletic big on the floor during the Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals this year, as Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Derrick Jones Jr. finished first, second, and third in the NBA Playoffs in terms of total alley-oops.

Of course, a lot of that has to do with Luka Doncic's pick-and-roll strategy, but Lively II was a huge factor in multiple Dallas series that ended with a loss to Boston in the Finals. It's still very hard to stop the lob threat in a roll situation, though.

If you're searching for a player comparison, consider Dereck Lively II. Missi shares many of Lively II's duties, primarily in paint defense and around the rim. Because of his mobility, he can guard a little bit farther away from the basket.

What is the realistic draft position for Missi?

Even though Missi is a smaller prospect and doesn't have Lively II's playmaking ability, he can still accomplish some of the same things and, in the right circumstances, could succeed in a rookie role.

Missi would have been best off landing in Memphis (Pick 9), Toronto (Pick 19), or New York (Picks 24 and 25). For any of these teams, he will be a steal because Missi has a real chance to return top-10 value.

