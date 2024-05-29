Who Is Zach Wilson's Girlfriend? All About NFL Star’s Stunning Partner Nicolette Dellanno

Zach Wilson, the NFL quarterback recently signed by the Denver Broncos, has been making headlines not only for his career moves but also for his relationship with the beautiful Nicolette Dellanno. Here's everything you need to know about the stunning model and influencer who has captured Wilson's heart.

Relationship with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno were first publicly linked in June 2022 when they attended a New York Yankees game together. Their relationship quickly became a topic of interest, especially after Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, stirred controversy by alleging that he had an affair with his mother’s best friend.

Despite the drama, Wilson and Dellanno’s relationship has remained strong. They often share glimpses of their life together on social media, from cozy nights in New Jersey to glamorous trips abroad, including a memorable vacation to Bora Bora. Zach Wilson has spoken fondly of Dellanno, appreciating her support and the joy she brings into his life.

Early Life, background, and career

Nicolette Dellanno was born on December 15, 2001, in Colts Neck, New Jersey. She grew up in the Garden State and attended Red Bank Catholic High School, graduating in 2020.

During her school years, Dellanno participated in various school productions, including Annie, Alice in Wonderland, and Li’l Abner. She later attended James Madison University in Virginia, where she joined the Alpha Phi sorority.

Dellanno has been modeling since her youth, working with several companies, including Target. Her modeling career extends to social media, where she boasts over 40,000 followers on Instagram.

In addition to her modeling work, Dellanno is a dress designer at Morgan & Co., specializing in dresses for special occasions like proms and weddings.

Dellanno is not only prominent on Instagram but also on TikTok, where she has amassed nearly 250,000 followers. Her TikTok content includes dance videos, fashion showcases, and snippets of her personal life.

Although she has been less active on TikTok lately, her Instagram continues to be a platform where she engages with her audience, sharing updates about her life and her relationship with Wilson.

Dance has been a significant part of Dellanno’s life since childhood. Her mother, Kathy Dellanno, co-founder of Pure Dance Competition, instilled a love for dance in Nicolette from a young age.

Dellanno has competed in various dance styles and has showcased her dance talents on her TikTok account. Her dance background contributes to her graceful presence in her modeling and social media posts.

Personal life

Beyond her professional endeavors, Dellanno enjoys traveling and spending time with family. She has vacationed with Wilson’s family in Utah and her own family in the Bahamas. She is often seen wearing a necklace featuring the number 2, Wilson’s jersey number with the New York Jets. This sweet gesture highlights her support for her NFL boyfriend.

