Who Is Dwyane Wade’s Daughter, Zaya Wade? All You Need To Know

If we say that Zaya Wade has been courageous and vocal with her life choices so far, that would be an understatement. The 16-year-old has already had a significant impact on the world as a model and influencer.

She surprised everyone when came out as transgender in 2020, and since then she has become a powerful voice for LGBTQ rights alongside her father Dwyane Wade, and stepmother Gabrielle Union.

Who is Zaya Wade?

Zaya was born on May 29, 2007, just before her parents' divorce. After a while, she revealed that she was transgender; her name was Zion. However, that didn’t bother his father, and Dwyane Wade embraced her for who she truly was.

Dwyane and Gabrielle tried their best to help their child and learn as much as they could, and they both supported Zaya. At eight years old, Zaya came out to her family as gay. Her family, however, chose to keep this a secret out of concern for the public's opinion.

Zaya was 12 when she came out as a transgender and since then she has been encouraging teenagers to live their life with confidence and assurance. The teenager has been criticized for her stance on this but that doesn’t seem to bother her. Even though Zaya has achieved a lot in life and is well-known, she is still a teenager enjoying her time in high school.

Her father and stepmother are raising Zaya. She has an older brother, Zaire, and two half-siblings: Xavier, whom Dwyane had with Aja Metoyer; and Kaavia, the child of Dwyane and Union. Dwyane also has custody of his nephew Dahveon Morris.

Union told PEOPLE magazine that she never wanted kids but now that she is a stepmom, she loves it and won’t change it for anything else.

What does Zaya Wade do for a living?

Zaya is an influencer and model. She began her modeling career and has since made waves in the fashion industry. Zaya debuted in a few fashion shoot outtakes and modeled for Tiffany & Co.'s new line of all-gender bracelets in 2022.

Zaya's parents were seated in the front row when she made her runway debut for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week in March 2023.

Stylist Thomas Christos Kikis wrote, "Thank you @zayawade for showing me what it means to believe in yourself," as the caption for an Instagram photo of Zaya.

Zaya's first magazine cover appeared on newsstands later that month. A black-and-white picture of the model, who was completely decked out in Miu Miu, was published by DAZED.

Later, Wade boasted about getting the "first signed copy" of the magazine, being the devoted father that he is. In a heartfelt note, Zaya wrote, "To dad: I love you."

Zaya Wade’s Relationship with Her Parents

Zaya shares a very close relationship with her dad. She has shown appreciation for her legendary father on multiple occasions.

"My dad is a Hall of Famer 🖤 I’ve never been prouder in my life to know someone as kind, loving, and accepting as he is," the model wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos with her dad. "He is one of my best friends. I love you, Dad."

Zaya’s closeness to her dad is well known and so is the estranged relationship with her biological mother. Dwayne Wade was granted custody of Zaya and Zaire after his divorce from Siohvaughn Funches-Wade.

Funches-Wade objected in court when Dwayne and Gabrielle tried to legally change Zaya’s name and gender by stating that Dwayne was going to benefit financially from it. However, Dwayne Wade and Zaya got their wish on Feb. 24, 2023. She was granted a change of name and gender by the court.

Zaya Wade claims that Gabrielle Union is anything but a wicked stepmother. She acknowledges that Gabrielle has been her biggest supporter after her dad. In an interview last year, Zaya talked about how she takes her stepmother’s advice of "beauty is in yourself," seriously.

Zaya Wade is an advocate for LGBTQ+ teens

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine regarding her appearance on the Dove Self-Esteem Project alongside her stepmother, Zaya disclosed that being authentic has helped her relationships.

"I can be honest and truthful with myself, which enables me to be honest and truthful with others. That enhances everyone's relationships and connections with one another,” disclosed Zaya.

She also discussed her efforts to combat the criticism she receives from others. "When I see toxicity and negativity, I can go through my process of purging all the disgusting toxicity that is out here and make myself more beautiful through that."

In 2021, Zaya conducted a Q&A session with Michelle Obama, the former first lady, for teenage readers of her book Becoming. She asked Obama for guidance on how to help young people "who want to be themselves and thrive like you have and currently are."

Obama answered, "Well, like you have and currently are. I am just so proud of you, you know, being just an amazing role model and embracing your truth."

Zaya and her family are fighting for societal change

Since Zaya came out, Dwyane and Union have taken on a role as advocates for trans youth. Union shared a video of Zaya with the caption, "Get to know Zaya," when she came out in 2020. She possesses compassion, love, and intelligence, and we are extremely proud of her. It's acceptable to accept, love, and listen to your kids for who they are. Kindly light and love the good people."

Not only has Zaya come out as transgender, but her parents' support of her journey has also drawn a great deal of criticism toward her and her family.

Union has been vocal about the cavalry arriving by which she meant that more people coming out as transgenders and accepting their truth. She has talked about how they shouldn’t be comprising because someone feels right or wrong about it.

Zaya claimed that she received criticism from those who also thought she should conform to a particular gender stereotype. In September 2022, Dwyane disabled comments on Zaya's Instagram account to shield her from online trolls.

Zaya wasn’t excited about Oscar nominations

Although Dwyane Wade was thrilled to receive an Oscar nomination, Zaya didn’t share the same energy for the nomination as his father.

Wade is a nominee for an Academy Award in the Best Documentary Short category. Wade produced the 2023 documentary The Barber of Little Rock. Wade claims that his family's initial response was underwhelming.

All they said, he tells PEOPLE, was, "That's cool."

But in a later conversation, his daughter Zaya realized how cool the honor was. Zaya was thrilled when she got to know that her friends had watched the documentary and loved it.

