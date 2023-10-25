‘Who knew I'd get into vax wars’: Travis Kelce finally responds to Aaron Rodgers Covid-19 debate challenge

Everyone is aware of the friendly rivalry between Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce. Recently, things became interesting when the injured New York Jets quarterback gave an open challenge to Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce hadn’t stayed back and came forward replying to the viral challenge of Aaron Rodgers. Keep reading to know what Aaron Rodgers challenged Travis about and what the Chiefs's tight end replied.

Travis Kelce's sarcastic yet straightforward reply to Aaron Rodgers's viral challenge

Aaron Rodgers, who is temporarily out of the New York Jets due to injury, was recently seen on Pat McAffee's show. During the show, Aaron Rodgers challenged tight end Travis Kelce in a debate on the effectiveness of vaccines for COVID-19.

Travis Kelce has been seen promoting the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Jab through commercials, which also caught the eyes of Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers could not hold his hard-to-digest opinions and revealed it during the show.

Travis Kelce didn't reply to Aaron Rodgers until his recent appearance at the Paper Route show where Travis revealed that everything is good between Aaron and him.

Replying to Aaron Rodgers’ challenge, Travis said, "He has his ways. He has his thoughts on how he feels about things. And he has the right to have that. How you feel about certain things is up to you."

Adding to his previous statement, the tight end also said, "To each his own and I think he was just having fun with it. Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson & Johnson family over there."

With Travis Kelce becoming increasingly popular because of Taylor Swift, there's a feeling of jealousy seen in Aaron Rodgers. In fact, he has recently released some controversial statements about the Travis-Taylor relationship.

