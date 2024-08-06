Who ls Maki Lesko, Josh Giddey's Rumored Girlfriend? All About Bulls Star's Relationship Status

Josh Giddey, the 21-year-old Australian guard, recently joined the Chicago Bulls after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He will also represent Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In Australia's opening game against Spain, Giddey demonstrated his skills as the primary ball handler, scoring 17 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, and dishing out 8 assists.

Giddey has shown significant improvement in his game, first with the Thunder and now with Team Australia at the Paris Olympics. However, fans have been eagerly wondering about Giddey's girlfriend throughout the Olympics.

In this article, we'll delve into the details about Josh Giddey's stunning girlfriend, Maki Lesko.

Is Josh Giddey in a relationship?

Josh Giddey is making headlines after being spotted with the stunning Australian model Maki Lesko. Giddey, who returned to his native Australia during the offseason, was recently seen with Lesko, a Melbourne-based model and former AFL WAG. Lesko, who has Russian, Polish, and Australian heritage, posted photos on Instagram featuring the 21-year-old NBA star.

Fans quickly took to social media to comment on the photos of Giddey and Lesko appearing close, sparking rumors of a possible romance. The two were seen enjoying time together in various settings.

As observers closely follow their interactions, Giddey and Lesko seem to be emerging as a new power couple. With Giddey's rising basketball career and Lesko’s success in modeling, they are a captivating pair to watch.

Who is Josh Giddey's girlfriend Maki Lesko?

Maki Lesko, an Australian model from Melbourne, is known for her Russian and Polish heritage. Recently, she has attracted attention due to her rumored relationship with NBA player Josh Giddey. Lesko is currently represented by Brooklyn MGMT in Australia and Agency Arizona in the U.S.

She has a background in the Australian football scene, having previously been linked with an AFL player and attending notable events like the Essendon Best and Fairest Awards.

Josh Giddey controversy

Recently, Josh Giddey was cleared of charges related to allegations of an improper relationship with an underage girl. The Newport Beach Police Department in California, where the alleged incident took place, reported that they "could not corroborate any criminal activity," and Giddey will not face charges. The investigation started after photos and videos surfaced online showing Giddey with a girl believed to be a minor. The girl's family hired prominent lawyer Gloria Allred but chose not to cooperate with the authorities, resulting in the case being closed.

Josh Giddey's Olympics performance

Josh Giddey, the point guard for the Chicago Bulls, has excelled for the Australian Boomers at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the first three games of the tournament, Giddey has demonstrated his versatile skills, making contributions across various aspects of the game.

In today's quarter-final against Serbia, Giddey scored 13 points, hitting 5 of 7 field goals, and added 2 assists. Although Australia began strongly with a 24-point lead, they ultimately fell 95-90 in overtime. Giddey faced a tough moment with a crucial late-game turnover that allowed Serbia to clinch the win, marking a notable comeback in Olympic history.